Spain faces Croatia in the round of 16 of the Eurocup. A Croatia that will not be able to count on Ivan Perisic who has tested positive for COVID-19. This will possibly be the eleven that Luis Enrique will draw:
He has only conceded one goal in three games and from the almighty Robert Lewandowski. The Athletic club goalkeeper has not been too demanding yet, but he is beginning to silence the mouths of those who assured that he would sing.
He started the tournament with two games in a row on the bench. The bad streak forced Luis Enrique to change things and one of them was Azpilicueta for Marcos Llorente. It will continue in the eleven.
In 90min we bet because Eric García will keep his course in the eleven. Pau Torres’ first matches were not very hopeful, and Eric’s match against Slovakia was very solvent.
He was surely the best Spanish player in the group stage. The Manchester City center-back hasn’t had too many minutes this season, but we all know his incredible defensive skills.
On the Barça side he is the second captain of the national team. He captained the national team in both draws against Poland and Sweden. He is having a great Eurocup.
The good game of Spain went through the presence of Badía. It was just the MVP. The culé octopus is essential to add a touch of verticality to the national team’s passes.
Third consecutive start for the excellent Atlético de Madrid player. There are some doubts about Thiago’s possible start, but Koke has shown in the group stage that he is indispensable.
The young culé midfielder is a fixture for Luis Enrique. He has gone unnoticed in some of the sections of the games, but when he plugs in he is the most important player on the field.
He will once again be that player who occupies different attacking positions throughout the game. He had a great game against Slovakia despite not receiving the goal award.
He is stupid but we all know what he is capable of. The Juventus footballer is capable of the worst and the best for ninety minutes. If Luis Enrique trusts him, so do we.
After Busquets he was undoubtedly the star of the last game of the group stage. He left a great goal, a good assist and a multitude of chances generated. He will play again as that undetectable player of the attack with a lot of mobility.
