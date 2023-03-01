Liverpool will open the month of March facing Wolves for the match corresponding to day 7 of the Premier League. The match will be at Anfield on March 1 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish. Klopp’s men will look for a victory to try to overcome the situation they are experiencing in the league.
Here the possible alignment of Liverpool for this match:
BY- Alisson: The Brazilian is the most reliable and secure option that Liverpool have. Very surely he will be the starter against Wolverhampton.
LD-Arnold: Another of the most important protagonists of this team when progressing is Trent Alexander-Arnold. He will very surely be the starting side.
DFC- Konate: He comes from injury and could start as a starter against Wolves, forming a central pair with the Dutchman.
DFC – Van Dijk The best Liverpool defender, without a doubt. He is the best choice over any other ever.
LI-Robertson: As usual, Robertson is one of those who can not miss. He will surely be the starting count for Wolves.
MC-Henderson: With Thiago injured, Henderson will surely start. One of the most important players in the Anfield midfield.
MC – Fabinho: The pillar of the team. Unite attack and defense and without him the team is easily misplaced.
MC – Bajcetic: The 18-year-old player with Spanish and Serbian nationality will start this league match against Wolverhampton.
ED- Salah: The leader of this team, without a doubt. The Egyptian always plays and I don’t think he will be left out against Wolverhampton.
DC- Firmino: The Brazilian has lost prominence in this Liverpool but everything points to him returning to ownership this day.
EI- Diogo Jota: Closing the template with Diogo Jota on the far left. The Portuguese aims to start in this match.
What the Liverpool line-up would look like on the pitch (4-3-3)
Goalie: Alisson
defenses: Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson
Midfielders: Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic
strikers: Mohamed Salah, Firmino, Diogo Jota
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#alignment #Liverpool #face #Wolves #Premier #League
Leave a Reply