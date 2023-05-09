Juventus is preparing to face Sevilla in the Europa League semifinals with a strong and competitive team. Allegri, coach of the Italian team, has a difficult task ahead of him to select the best possible line-up and ensure that his team succeeds in this important game.
BY: WOJCIECH SZCZĘSNY – The Polish goalkeeper is a key player in the Juventus goal and has repeatedly proven to be a reliable and safe keeper. His ability to anticipate the forwards’ movements and his ability to deliver difficult balls are essential to his team’s defense.
CAD: JUAN CUADRADO – The Colombian is a versatile player who can play in several positions, but his best position is left back. Cuadrado is a fast and agile player, capable of overflowing on his wing and creating scoring chances.
DFC: DANILO – The Brazilian is a fundamental piece in the backbone. In addition to his excellent defensive work, Danilo is also capable of attacking and creating danger with his crosses into the rival area. His experience and leadership will be important in a game as crucial as this one.
CB: ALEX SANDRO – The Brazilian left-back will serve as central defender in this match. His great technique and passing ability make him a solid choice for the center of defense.
CB: BREMER – The Brazilian central defender has established himself as the lynchpin of Juventus’ defense this season. His physical strength and abilities in the passing game are important for the team’s defense.
CAI: FILIP KOSTIĆ – The Serb will play as left winger in this match. With his great speed and his ability to overflow down the wing, Kostić is a player to be taken into account by the Seville defenders. Dagger in the side.
CM: ADRIEN RABIOT – The French midfielder is one of the most experienced players in the Juventus squad. His ability to recover the ball and distribute it down the field is important to the balance of the team.
MC: MANUEL LOCATELLI – The young Italian has been one of the great revelations of the season and his presence in midfield will be crucial for Juventus. With his excellent technique and his ability to control the game, Manuel Locatelli is a key player on the team.
CM: NICOLO FAGIOLI – The young Italian midfielder has earned the trust of coach Allegri in recent games and could be an option to play in midfield against Sevilla.
SDD: ANGEL DI MARÍA – The Argentinian is an experienced and skilful player who has shown that you always have to count on him in big events.
DC: DUSAN VLAHOVIĆ – The Serbian striker had an outstanding season at Fiorentina and was signed by Juventus. His ability to shoot and pass is important for creating chances. He is the top scorer for the Turin team.
Sevilla faces the semifinals of the Europa League against Juventus in Turin with enthusiasm and confidence, in a game that looks exciting and very close. For this crucial match, Mendilibar will have his best eleven possible, made up of some of the most outstanding players in the Sevilla squad.
BY: BOUNOU – The Moroccan goalkeeper is a fundamental piece in Sevilla’s goal, and his performance in recent games has been key to maintaining the team’s defensive solidity. With a great ability to react and a good reading of the game, Bounou has earned the trust of the coaching staff and the Sevilla fans.
RB: JESÚS NAVAS – The veteran Sevilla player is one of the club’s great legends, and his experience and quality are fundamental at right-back.
CB: LOÏC BADÉ – The young Senegalese defender has shown to be a very promising player this season, and his contribution in the Sevilla defense has been key to maintaining the team’s defensive solidity.
CB: NEMANJA GUDELJ – The Serbian player is one of the great surprises of the season at Sevilla, and his adaptation to the position of central defender has been spectacular. Gudelj stands out for his tactical intelligence, his good passing game and his great ability to get the ball out from behind.
LI: MARCOS ACUÑA – The Argentine player has earned a place in Sevilla’s starting eleven thanks to his versatility and great physical display. Acuña stands out for his ability to overflow on the left wing, his good passing game and his defensive solidity.
MC: FERNANDO REGES – The Brazilian midfielder is in charge of destruction in Sevilla’s midfield. Exceptional player.
CM: IVAN RAKITIC – The experienced Croatian midfielder is another of Sevilla’s key players. He will be in charge of directing the creation of the team’s game and connecting with the attacking players.
MC: ÓLIVER TORRES – The Spanish midfielder is another of the young talents who has stood out at Sevilla this season. He will be an important player in creating the team’s play. Mendilibar is very confident in his performance.
ED: LUCAS OCAMPOS – The Argentine winger is one of Sevilla’s most unbalanced players. Ocampos stands out for his ability to overflow on the right wing, his great ball strike and his ability to finish off attacking plays. He will be one of the main dangers for the Juventus defense.
DC: YOUSSEF EN-NESYRI – The Moroccan striker is Sevilla’s top scorer this season. His ability to get unmarked and his great scoring nose will be one of the keys to the duel. He will be in charge of leading the team’s attack line and trying to pierce the Juventus goal.
EI: BRYAN GIL – The young Spanish winger has become one of the great sensations of the season in Spanish football. With his speed and dribbling skills, he is capable of unbalancing any defense. In addition, his quality in hitting and his vision of the game make him a very complete and dangerous player on the attack front. He is one of the great hopes for the future of Spanish football and is a key player for Sevilla to face Juventus in the Europa League semifinals.
