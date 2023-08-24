In the highly anticipated contest between Villarreal and Barcelona, fans are eagerly awaiting the starting eleven that each team will present on the pitch. With key players injured and suspended, strategy and tactical decisions will be more crucial than ever. Let’s take a look at the possible line-up Xavi could field in this exciting matchup.
BY: MARC-ANDRÉ TER STEGEN – The German goalkeeper is one of the best in the world in his position. His presence in the goal is essential for the defensive security of the team. Ter Stegen stands out for his size, excellent positioning and feline reflexes that allow him to take impossible balls and keep a clean sheet.
RHP: JULES KOUNDE – Koundé has great agility and ability to anticipate the opponent’s movements, Koundé will provide solidity in the right lane.
CB: ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN – The Dane came from Chelsea and was a key player in Barcelona’s defense last season. Christensen stands out for his elegance in the game and his ability to anticipate and cut off rival attacks.
CB: FRENKIE DE JONG – With his elegance in handling the ball and vision of the game, De Jong is an engine in midfield. It does not matter that against Cádiz, he will play in the central defense position.
LI: ALEJANDRO BALDE – A young promise for the club, who already showed all his talent last season. Her ability to overflow and contribute in attack will be vital for Barcelona.
MC: ORIOL ROMEU – The presence of Oriol Romeu in midfield can bring balance and defensive strength to the team. His ability to recover balls and his experience in containment can be crucial to neutralize Cádiz’s attempts to advance. Romeu can also be a crucial bridge between defense and attack.
MC: GAVI – The Spanish midfielder Gavi is one of the great promises of FC Barcelona. Gavi stands out for his control of the game, ability to distribute the ball and his tactical maturity despite his youth. His presence in midfield adds freshness and quality to the team.
MC: PEDRI – The young jewel of Barcelona, Pedri, has shown his footballing maturity in previous seasons. His agility, creativity, and ability to unbalance in tight spaces can inject a dose of unpredictability into the game. His presence in midfield can add fluidity and dynamism.
MC: ILKAY GUNDOGAN – The German midfielder arrives from Manchester City to reinforce Barcelona’s midfield. With his technical quality and goalscoring ability, Gündogan will be a constant threat to the rival.
ED: FERRAN TORRES – Ferran Torres’ speed and overflow can add a crucial attacking dimension. His ability to tackle defenders and create chances from the winger can open up spaces in the opposition’s defence. He will replace the suspended Raphinha.
DC: ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI – The great star of the team, came from Bayern Munich as one of the best offensive references in world football. His goalscoring ability and experience will be key to bringing danger into the rival area.
Like this it would see the alignment of the FC Barcelona (4-3-3)
Goalie: Ter Stegen
defenses: Christensen, Koundé, De Jong, Balde
Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, Gavi, Gundogan
strikers: Ferran Torres, Lewandowski
