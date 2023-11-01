Barcelona will have to face Real Sociedad this weekend, one of the teams that is playing the best football in LaLiga. A defeat at the Reale Stadium added to a victory for Real Madrid against Rayo Vallecano could distance Barcelona seven points from the leader. Below we show you the possible alignment:
BY: MARC-ANDRÉ TER STEGEN – The German goalkeeper is one of the best in the world in his position. His presence in goal is essential for the team’s defensive security. Ter Stegen stands out for his size, excellent positioning and feline reflexes that allow him to take impossible balls and keep a clean sheet.
LHP: JOAO CANCELO – The Portuguese remains in the eleven but will advance his position on the field. Cancelo is a recent addition to the team and has impressed with his ability to go on the attack and defend with determination. His speed and ability to cross the ball are valuable assets for Barcelona.
DFC: RONALD ARAÚJO – Ronald Araújo, has emerged as a fundamental pillar in Barcelona’s defensive backline. His ability to anticipate the opponent’s movements and his ability in aerial duels make him a reliable defender for the team.
DFC: CHRISTENSEN – With Koundé’s injury, it is the Dane who will have to step forward to face Vinicius, Bellingham and company… Last season he showed a very high level, he is one of Xavi’s trusted men.
LI: ALEJANDRO BALDE – A young promise of the club, who already showed all his talent last season. Her ability to overflow and contribute in attack will be vital for Barcelona. She has returned to training with the group after her scare with Spain.
MC: ILKAY GUNDOGAN – The German footballer brings experience and class to Barcelona’s midfield. His ability to distribute the ball and his accuracy on long-range shots can be dangerous for any opponent.
MC: GAVI – The Spanish midfielder Gavi is one of the great promises of FC Barcelona. Gavi stands out for his control of the game, ability to distribute the ball and his tactical maturity despite his youth. His presence in the center of the field adds freshness and quality to the team.
MC: FERMÍN – The last great pearl of Barcelona that the Blaugrana fans have fallen in love with. Her speed and dribbling can unbalance opposing defenses, and she is expected to provide her spark to the attack.
ED: RAPHINHA – The Brazilian is healthy again and after having minutes in El Clásico he could start to try to unbalance the defense of Imanol Alguacil’s team. Xavi needs the best version of him.
DC: LEWANDOWSKI – Barcelona needs the Pole more than ever. After the defeat in El Clásico, a new pinvhazo against Real Sociedad added to a victory for Madrid against Rayo Vallecano would distance them by seven points.
EI: JOAO FÉLIX– Xavi will once again opt for a three-point forward to try to add depth and avoid congestion in the culé team’s midfield. He will bet on the Portuguese.
This is how the FC Barcelona lineup would look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Cancelo, Araújo, Christensen, Balde
Midfielders: Gundogan, Gavi, Fermín López
Forwards: Joao Félix, Lewandowski, Raphinha
