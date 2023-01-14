FC Barcelona, after beating Real Betis in the penalty shootout, will play the match corresponding to the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid. We will have a Clásico in the final of this tournament which will be held on January 15 at 8:00 p.m.
Here we leave you the possible alignment of FC Barcelona in this game that could mean the first title of the season:
BY – Ter Stegen. After a time in which he sowed more doubts than certainties, he has returned to the level to which he accustomed us, possibly at the best moment of his career. He gave a recital in the semifinals against Real Betis
RHP – Jules Koundé. Although he prefers the position of central defense, the Frenchman has done with the right-back of FC Barcelona, leaving great performances. We’ll see you at the start.
DFC- Araujo. Currently the leader of the Blaugrana defense, how much they have missed Ronald in the back line. There is no one like him.
CB – Andreas Christensen. The Dane arrived as a rotation player and has made his place in the starting eleven of FC Barcelona. compliant player.
LI- Jordi Alba. The veteran winger will be Xavi Hernández’s option. Jordi Alba has great experience in this type of match and it is something necessary.
CDM – Frenkie De Jong. He came out with discomfort in the match against Real Betis but it is confirmed that he will reach the final. He was one of the best of Barça and the team noticed it when he left the field. He will start again as a starter if there are no such inconveniences.
MC- Pedro. The midfield wizard is currently an essential player in Xavi Hernández’s plans.
MC-Gavi. Despite his young age and little experience -although he plays like a veteran- he doesn’t cringe before anyone and doesn’t take a ball for lost. He will be the interior that accompanies Pedri.
DE – Ousmane Dembele. Same as De Jong, he withdrew from the semifinals with discomfort when he was one of the best at FC Barcelona, his presence has also been confirmed for this match. When he wants he is capable of the best.
DC – Robert Lewandowski. The goal man of this squad scored against Real Betis and will try to do it again in this final against Real Madrid.
EI- Ansu Fati. He came off the bench and scored against Real Betis. There is a possibility that Xavi Hernández will give Ansu the opportunity to start as a starter.
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Koundé, Araujo, Christensen and Jordi Alba
Midfielders: Gavi, Pedri and Frenkie De Jong
Forwards: Dembélé, Lewandowski and Ansu Fati
