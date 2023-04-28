FC Barcelona will once again play a league match next Saturday, April 29, against Real Betis at the Spotify Camp Nou. After the defeat by two goals to one against Rayo Vallecano, the culé team will look for a victory to continue increasing the income with Real Madrid and close the league title once and for all.
Here we leave you the possible alignment of Xavi Hernández’s team to face Real Betis
BY- Ter Stegen: The German goalkeeper is a fundamental piece in the Barcelona team. Ter Stegen has a tough rival in front of him and he will have to demonstrate one more night his great quality.
LD-Koundé: With his speed, agility and good ability to recover the ball, Koundé has become a fundamental piece of the Barça defence. Essential.
DFC- Araujo: The Uruguayan player has become the leader of the Blaugrana defence, and no wonder. If he is plugged in, the Betic players will not be able to do much.
DFC- Marcos Alonso: In this FC Barcelona, he has abandoned the left side he was used to playing as a central defender, there are certain shortcomings there, but Xavi Hernández will line him up again in that position.
LI- Bucket: This season you have shown what you are capable of and the projection for the future that you have. He has made a hole in the starting eleven of FC Barcelona. With his speed and ability to get to the baseline, he will be important against Real Betis.
MC – Busquets: The most veteran of the squad. The captain of FC Barcelona, with his ability to read the game and match rhythm, will be present once again in the starting lineup of the team coached by Xavi Hernández.
MC – Frenkie De Jong: Another of the players to stand out this season for FC Barcelona. After the rumors about the possible departure of the Dutchman from the squad, he has shown everything he has to contribute to the team. He will start again.
MC- Pedro: Returned to the starting lineup against Rayo Vallecano after his injury. He is a fundamental player for the Catalans, who have noticed his absence. With his vision and his quality, I’m sure he will contribute a lot to his people.
ED- Raphinha: The Brazilian winger is one of FC Barcelona’s star signings for this season. With his speed, dribbling and ability to break through on the right flank, Raphinha is a very dangerous player in any context of the game.
DC- Lewandowski: The Polish striker is one of the best in the world, and although he is not going through a good moment right now, he is still a fundamental player for FC Barcelona. He will start again against Real Betis.
EI- Gavi: The young Spanish midfielder has earned a place in the starting XI of FC Barcelona thanks to his quality and personality. Despite his youth, Gavi shows great maturity on the pitch and his passing quality and ability to read the game are impressive.
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Koundé, Araújo, Alonso, Balde
Midfielders: Of Jong, Busquets, Pedri
Forward: Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi
