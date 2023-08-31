After an agonizing victory against Villarreal by three goals to four, FC Barcelona will return to the league trade and will do so against Osasuna, at home. Xavi Hernández’s men will look for a new victory to add three in a row. Next we leave you with the possible alignment of the Barcelona team for this LaLiga match EA Sports
BY: MARC-ANDRÉ TER STEGEN – The German goalkeeper is one of the best in the world in his position. His presence in the goal is essential for the defensive security of the team. Ter Stegen stands out for his size, excellent positioning and feline reflexes that allow him to take impossible balls and keep a clean sheet.
RH: SERGI ROBERTO – The versatile right-back, he adds depth and balance to the team’s right flank. His ability to defend and contribute in attack make him a key element in the formation.
DFC: KOUNDÉ – Jules Koundé, the French defender with great projection, establishes himself in the central defense. His ability to anticipate and clear balls make him a bulwark in Barcelona’s backline.
CB: FRENKIE DE JONG – The midfielder will be converted to a central defender, he brings vision of the game and ability to build from behind. His versatility and ability to break opposing lanes are valuable assets in this position.
LI: BUCKET – Alejandro Balde, the young left back, adds freshness and dynamism to the team’s left flank. With his ability to drive and defend, Balde shapes up as a promising addition at this position.
MC: GUNDOGAN- The experienced German midfielder contributes his game vision and ball control in midfield. His ability to organize the game and join the attack make him a fundamental player.
MC: ORIOL ROMEU – The Spanish midfielder adds muscle and balance to the midfield. His ability to recover balls and protect the defense is essential to contain the rival attacks.
MC: GAVI – The young promise of Barcelona shines in the midfield with his vision and precision in the passes. Despite his youth, Gavi shows maturity in his game and provides fluidity in the movement of the ball.
ED: RAPHINHA- Raphinha adds speed and imbalance on the attacking front. His dribbling and ability to create chances in the last third of the field are essential to break through defensive lines.
DC: LEWANDOWSKI – The globally recognized Polish goalscorer assumes his position up front. His goal-scoring eye, movements inside the area and ability to finish plays make him a constant threat to the rival defense.
EI: FERRAN TORRES – The highly versatile Spanish winger adds to the attack with his speed and ability to unbalance defenders. His ability to score goals and create chances adds an extra dimension to Barcelona’s attacking front.
Like this it will see the alignment of the FC Barcelona (4-3-3)
Goalie: Ter Stegen
defenses: Sergi Roberto, Koundé, De Jong, Balde
Midfielders: Gundogan, Oriol Romeu, Gavi
strikers: Raphinha, Lewandowski, Ferran
