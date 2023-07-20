FC Barcelona is preparing to face Juventus in its first pre-season friendly, in a match that promises emotions and a sample of what the Blaugrana team can offer next season. With new signings and consolidated figures, the expectation is at its highest point.
BY: IÑAKI PEÑA – The young Spanish goalkeeper is shaping up to be the starter in the first friendly of the preseason against Juventus. Peña will have the opportunity to prove his worth and compete for a place in the Blaugrana goal. His agility and responsiveness make him a reliable option under three sticks.
RH: SERGI ROBERTO – The versatile Spanish player is a natural option to occupy the right back. Although he can also play in midfield, he has established himself as a reliable winger in defense and projection in attack. His vision of the game and his ability to create chances from his side make him valuable for Barça. Captain.
CB: ARAUJO – The Uruguayan central defender has earned a prominent place in the culé defense. His forcefulness in individual duels and his ability to play from behind make him a modern and complete central defender. Araújo will be a key piece in Barcelona’s defense against Juventus.
CB: IÑIGO MARTINEZ – The signing of the experienced Spanish defender will bring solidity and experience to Barça’s defensive line. With his ability to anticipate and cut plays, along with his leadership on the field, Iñigo will complement Araújo well in the center of defense.
LI: MARCOS ALONSO – The Spanish left-back arrived from Chelsea to reinforce the left flank of the Blaugrana defence. With his ability to project himself into attack and his precision in crosses, Alonso will offer a constant threat on the left flank.
MC: KESSIE – The Ivorian midfielder was a luxury reinforcement for Barcelona. His physical strength, ability to recover balls and his vision of the game give him an ideal profile for midfield. It is possible that we are facing the last minutes of him as a blaugrana.
MC: PEDRI – The young Spanish talent is one of Barcelona’s jewels. With his ability to maintain possession, his tactical intelligence and his ability to generate scoring chances, Pedri is a crucial player in midfield and is expected to start the first friendly of the pre-season.
MC: DE JONG – The Dutchman has all the numbers to start almost always. For Xavi, he is the undisputed starter and we will surely see him from the start.
ED: RAPHINHA – The Brazilian winger arrived from Leeds United to reinforce Barça’s attack. With his speed, dribbling and ability to unbalance opposing defences, Raphinha will bring depth and danger down the right flank.
IE: ANSU FATI – The young Spanish promise is one of the biggest revelations at Barcelona in recent years. She has had a very difficult year, but Xavi continues to trust him.
DC: ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI – With his goalscoring instinct, his ability to finish plays and his experience at the highest level, Lewandowski will be the reference in the culé attack and a constant threat for Juventus’ defence.
Goalie: Inaki Pena
Defenses: S Roberto, Araujo, Alonso, Iñigo Martínez
Midfielders: Pedri, De Jong, Kessie
Forwards: Raphinha, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati
