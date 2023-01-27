Barça will seek to extend its good run of play and results against Girona. Both teams have enjoyed a first round that was above expectations, since FC Barcelona is the leader of the league championship, having conceded just six goals, and Girona is installed in the middle of the table with a good cushion compared to the relegation places.
For the last time, Xavi will not be able to count on Robert Lewandowski or Ferran Torres, as both are serving their last game suspension.
This will be the possible alignment of Xavi to face Girona:
BY: TER STEGEN– The German is being Barça’s best footballer this season. He has saved many points in the league championship.
RHP: JULES KOUNDÉ– The Frenchman has taken over the right wing of the culé team. Xavi Hernández’s Barça starter.
CB: RONALD ARAUJO– surely we are talking about the defender in the best form of the entire championship.
CB: ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN– Barça has managed to get hold of one of the best defenders in Europe at zero cost. He is showing that he has a level to spare to be a starter for any team in the world.
LI: JORDI ALBA– The Catalan coach will rest Alejandro Balde who has been playing several consecutive games.
CDM: SERGIO BUSQUETS– Xavi will not leave the line-up with four midfielders who are bearing so much fruit. Besides, the sanctions of Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski do not propitiate the change of formation.
CDM: FRANCK KESSIE– The Ivorian will have the opportunity to show that he deserves more minutes at this Barça.
MVI: FRENKIE DE JONG– is completing a fantastic season. And to think that in summer they wanted to sell it…
MVD: GAVI– Pedri will rest for this match. He left with a blow in the last match and Xavi wants him at his best for the cup round.
ED: OUSMANE DEMBELE– He left the Camp Nou with an ovation in the match in which Barça faced Real Sociedad. He completed one of his best games with the elastic blaugrana.
DC: ANSU FATI– Xavi will once again trust Ansu Fati for the point of attack. He’s not getting back to his best level.
Goalie: Marc Andre ter Stegen
defenses: Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen and Jordi Alba
Midfielders: Franck Kessié, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi
strikers: Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati
#alignment #Barcelona #face #Girona #Xavi #leave #midfielders
Leave a Reply