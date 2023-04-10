FC Barcelona will play a LaLiga match again after losing the Copa del Rey tie against Real Madrid. The match will be on a Monday against Girona at 9:00 p.m. Spanish, corresponding to matchday 28 of the league competition. The Catalan team practically has the league title in their hands while Girona is in the middle of the table, seven points behind the red lantern in the standings.
Here the possible alignment of the FC Barcelona for this party
BY- Ter Stegen: The German goalkeeper is being one of the best players on the squad this season. Ter Stegen is going through one of his best seasons at FC Barcelona, getting a large number of clean sheets, in fact, in this game he could win the Zamora trophy. He is a key piece of the culés.
LD- Koundé: He will occupy the right-back position again as he has been doing this season. He is a key player in the defense of FC Barcelona.
DFC-Araujo: He is without a doubt the leader of the Blaugrana defence, and after occupying the right-back against Real Madrid, he will once again occupy the position of central defender.
DFC- Marcos Alonso: With Christensen out in defense, Xavi will use Marcos Alonso. He has already been used on more than one occasion in this position. He doesn’t manage to convince in this position but apparently he likes him more than Eric García.
LI- Bucket: He has won ownership on the left-handed side of FC Barcelona and it is not for less. The young player is a piece to take care of in this Barça.
MC – Busquets: He is the one who sets the pace of the game for FC Barcelona, being a key piece in uniting the defense with the attack. Sergio Busquets will start again in that position to which he has accustomed us.
MC- Sergi Roberto: This season we have seen how Sergi Roberto has once again played minutes in his natural position. With the existing casualties in the midfield area we will surely see the FC Barcelona youth squad in this position.
MC-Gavi: The young Andalusian has become a fundamental piece in Xavi Hernández’s line-ups. We have seen him on the extreme left and for this game everything points to him returning to midfield.
ED- Raphinha: The Brazilian will start from the right wing. He has been an important player for the culé team this season when neither Lewandwoski nor Dembélé have been there.
DC- Lewandowski: As a center forward we will surely see Robert Lewandowski. There is no doubt that the Pole will seek to increase his goalscoring record this season with FC Barcelona to win his first Pichichi trophy.
EI- Ansu Fati: The young player may start against Girona. Surely he still has many things to say about the field and bury certain doubts that exist about him.
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Koundé, Araujo, Marcos Alonso, Balde
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Sergi Roberto
strikers: Raphinha, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati
