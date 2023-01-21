The FC Barcelona will see the faces with the Getafe in a key duel for the culés in the afternoon of Sunday. The Catalans must take advantage of their good form to continue maintaining or extending the gap with Real Madrid.
Xavi Hernández will not be able to count on the figure of Robert Lewandowski, who continues to serve his sanction matches.
This will be the possible alignment of the Catalan coach to beat the team led by Quique Sánchez Flores:
BY: TER STEGEN– The German goalkeeper has once again become one of the best goalkeepers in the world. This season he is supporting Barça like never before.
RHP: JULES KOUNDÉ– The Frenchman is already the owner and lord of the culé right wing. The right back who had been looking for this team for years.
CB: RONALD ARAUJO– He is undoubtedly the best defender on the team. Ronald Araújo will be in the future captain of the Barça first team.
CB: ÉRIC GARCÍA– will have the opportunity to show his coach that he can still be counted on. Christensen will rest.
LI: JORDI ALBA– will give rest to Alejandro Balde. Jordi Alba continues to be a very important player for Xavi Hernández.
MC: SERGIO BUSQUETS– The Catalan coach is determined to convince Busquets to renew another year with Barça.
MC: FRENKIE DE JONG– Dutch is essential this season. And to think that in the summer they were about to sell it…
LVM: PEDRI– We are running out of adjectives to define Pedri. He is surely the most important player in the Barça game.
MVD: GAVI– His last participation with the elastic blaugrana was quite a spectacle. Voted MVP of the Spanish Super Cup final after scoring a goal and distributing two assists.
ED: OUSMANE DEMBELE– He has returned from the World Cup very plugged in. Dembélé is, finally, chaining great parties. Will his irregularity end?
DC: ANSU FATI– Xavi Hernández confirmed at a press conference that Ansu Fati did not start in Ceuta because he would start against Getafe.
