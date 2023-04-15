After failing to win against Girona and drawing 0-0, FC Barcelona will have to visit the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez to face Getafe in the match corresponding to day 29 of LaLiga, the match will be played at 4:15 p.m. Spanish on Sunday, April 16.
Here is the possible alignment of the group trained by Xavi Hernández for this match:
BY- Ter Stegen: The German goalkeeper is being one of the best players on the squad this season. Ter Stegen is going through one of his best seasons at FC Barcelona, getting a large number of clean sheets
LD- Sergi Roberto: In this last stretch of the season we have been seeing Sergi Roberto recurringly in the FC Barcelona line-ups and he could return to the starting eleven but not as an interior, a position in which Xavi Hernández has been putting him, but as a right-back.
DFC- Ronald Araujo: Player who has to be a starter yes or yes, he has earned it based on his own merits. He is the leader of the blaugrana defense and a man of the club.
DFC- Jules Koundé: For this day we could see what will surely be the starting central pair for next season. Koundé has been playing most of the season as a winger, but we could see him at center back against Girona.
LI- Bucket: He has won ownership on the left-handed side of FC Barcelona and it is not for less. The young player is a piece to take care of in this Barça.
MC-Kessie: The President will start against Getafe. The player has had good performances wearing the FC Barcelona shirt.
MC – Busquets: He is the one who sets the pace of the game for FC Barcelona, being a key piece in uniting the defense with the attack. Sergio Busquets will start again in that position to which he has accustomed us.
MC-Gavi: The young Andalusian has become a fundamental piece in Xavi Hernández’s line-ups. We have seen him on the extreme left and for this game everything points to him returning to midfield.
ED- Raphinha: The Brazilian will start on the right wing. He has been an important player for the culé team this season when neither Lewandwoski nor Dembélé have been there
DC- Lewandowski: As a center forward we will surely see Robert Lewandowski. There is no doubt that the Pole will seek to increase his goalscoring record this season with FC Barcelona to win his first Pichichi trophy.
EI- Ansu Fati: It is most likely that Ansu Fati will have another new opportunity against Getafe so that the ghosts that have been emerging around him will disappear.
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Sergi Roberto, Koundé, Araujo, Balde
Midfielders: Kessie, Gavi, Sergi Roberto
strikers: Raphinha, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#alignment #Barcelona #face #Getafe #LaLiga
Leave a Reply