FC Barcelona is preparing to face Celta de Vigo in an exciting La Liga match. With a line-up full of talent and determination, the Catalans will be looking to secure a minor victory. From Ter Stegen’s security in goal to Lewandowski’s scoring power, the team is ready to play a dynamic and attacking game. The action promises to be exciting in this showdown between two great teams!
BY: TER STEGEN – The German goalkeeper, Ter Stegen, is a fundamental piece in the line-up of FC Barcelona. His ability to make spectacular saves, coupled with his agility and ability to anticipate opponents’ shots, makes him one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Ter Stegen is a guarantee under the three sticks and provides defensive security to the team.
RD: SERGI ROBERTO – Catalan right-back Sergi Roberto has established himself as a reliable option on the right flank of defence. His versatility allows him to perform both defensively and in attack projection. Sergi Roberto stands out for his ability to overflow and his precision in the centers into the area. His contribution in the right sector will be key to generating danger in the match against Celta de Vigo.
CB: JULES KOUNDÉ – The French defender, Koundé, has been a revelation at FC Barcelona since he joined the team. His physical strength, speed and ability to anticipate make him a wall in the back. Koundé stands out for his ability to play from defense and his ability to intercept opposing passes. His presence in the center of defense will provide security and solidity to the team.
CB: ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN – Another of the fundamental pillars in this culé defense is Christensen, who has become an indisputable starter with his good game.
LI: MARCOS ALONSO – The Spanish left-back, Marcos Alonso, is a key piece in the FC Barcelona line-up now that Balde has been injured and Jordi Alba has said goodbye to his teammates. His physical deployment, run through the band and ability to generate attack options make him a complete player. Marcos Alonso stands out for his good handling of the ball and his precision in the crosses into the area. His presence in defense will bring balance and depth to the team.
MC: GAVI – Barcelona’s young talent has impressed with his maturity and quality in midfield. Gavi has excellent technique, vision of the game and a great ability to unbalance in the last third of the field.
MC: FRENKIE DE JONG – The Dutchman has all the numbers to start almost always. For Xavi, he is the undisputed starter and we will surely see him from the start.
MC: ERIC GARCIA – Eric García stands out for his ability to anticipate plays and his ability to initiate the start from defense. His presence in midfield will bring balance and solidity to the team.
ED: RAPHINHA – The Brazilian winger, Raphinha, is an unbalancing player in the attack of FC Barcelona. His speed, dribbling and ability to generate dangerous plays make him a constant threat to opposing defenses. Raphinha stands out for his ability to overflow on the wings and his precision in passes and crosses into the area. His presence on the attack front will be key to destabilizing Celta de Vigo’s defense.
DC: ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI – The Pole wants and will surely seek to expand his scoring bag in these remaining league games, since he is closely watching the pichichi’s personal title.
IE: ANSU FATI – The young Spanish talent, Ansu Fati, is one of the great promises of world football. Despite his youth, he shows an impressive technical quality and ability to unbalance. Ansu Fati stands out for his speed, dribbling and ability to generate scoring chances. His presence on the attack front will bring speed, verticality and depth to FC Barcelona’s game.
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Sergi Roberto, Christensen, Alonso, Koundé
Midfielders: Eric Garcia, De Jong, Gavi
Forwards: Ansu Fati, Lewandowski, Raphinha
