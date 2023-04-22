This Sunday, FC Barcelona will face Atlético de Madrid in a crucial game for both teams in the fight for the La Liga title. For this important appointment, Xavi will have to carefully select the line-up that he will present on the pitch. Pedri and De Jong return to the call. Here I present the possible alignment of the Barça team for this match.
BY: MARC-ANDRÉ TER STEGEN – The German goalkeeper is a fundamental piece in the Barcelona team. In this match against Atlético de Madrid, Ter Stegen is expected to show his ability to keep a clean sheet. He has only conceded 9 league goals
RHP: JULES KOUNDÉ – The French right-back is one of Barcelona’s latest acquisitions. With his speed, agility and good ability to recover the ball, Koundé has become a key player in the Barça defence. Essential.
CB: RONALD ARAUJO – The Uruguayan central defender has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in Barcelona’s defense. His presence on the field will be important to stop Atlético Madrid’s attackers, especially little Prince.
CB: ALEJANDRO BALDE – The Spanish full-back has proven to be one of the great promises of Barcelona, and of the world of football in general. With his speed and his ability to overflow, Balde has been a great help to the Barça defence.
CB: MARCOS ALONSO – The Spanish left-back is one of Barcelona’s most experienced players. In this Xavi’s Barça he has become a central defender.
CDM: SERGIO BUSQUETS – The Spanish midfielder is one of Barcelona’s great legends. With his great ability to read the game and his ability to recover balls, Busquets is a major force in the core of the Barça team. Only.
MC: FRENKIE DE JONG – The Dutch midfielder is one of Barcelona’s most talented players. It is expected that his creativity and ability will be key to generating scoring opportunities. He returns after almost a month in the dry dock.
MC: GAVI – The young Spanish midfielder has earned a place in the starting XI of FC Barcelona thanks to his quality and personality. Despite his youth, Gavi shows great maturity on the pitch and his passing quality and ability to read the game are impressive. In addition, his energy and physical deployment bring freshness to the team’s midfield.
MID: FRANCK KESSIÉ – The Ivorian midfielder was one of AC Milan’s most important players in recent seasons and that earned him a move to Barça. He stands out for his physical power, ability to recover balls and his good deployment in attack.
MD: RAPHINHA – The Brazilian winger is one of FC Barcelona’s star signings for this season. With his speed, dribbling and ability to break through on the right flank, Raphinha is a very dangerous player in any context of the game. After Lewandowski he is the player with the best goal and assist figures.
OF THE: ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI – The Polish striker is one of the best forwards in the world and is expected to lead Barcelona’s attack against Atlético Madrid. Lewandowski stands out for his ability to finish plays, his physical power and his great ability to generate scoring chances. His presence in Barcelona’s starting eleven is essential for the team to have a chance of winning the game.
