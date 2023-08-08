In recent days, rumors have spread about a possible return of Neymar to the city of Barcelona. With the arrival of the Brazilian player in Barcelona, the attack of the culé team would be reinforced, with Xavi Hernández having a decent squad to play and compete in all the competitions of the season.
To continuation we show them how would be the possible alignment of the FC Barcelona with the arrival of Neymar
BY: TER STEGEN – The German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is a fundamental piece in the FC Barcelona goal. His agility, reflexes and ability to make spectacular saves make him one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Ter Stegen is an insurmountable wall under the three sticks and his presence is essential for the team’s defensive security.
LD: KOUNDÉ – The French defender Jules Koundé has become a revelation at FC Barcelona. His versatility, quickness and ability to anticipate plays make him a valuable option on defense. Koundé stands out for his aggressiveness on the mark and his ability to build from the start.
CB: RONALD ARAUJO – The Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo is one of the defensive pillars of FC Barcelona. With his imposing presence in the area, Araujo is a real wall in the back. His aggressiveness in aerial duels and his ability to cut balls are fundamental to maintaining the team’s defensive solidity.
LI: BUCKET – Spanish left-back Alejandro Balde has proven his worth at FC Barcelona. Bucket stands out for his speed, ability to overflow and his commitment to defensive tasks. His projection down the left flank adds depth and dynamism to the team’s attack.
MC: ILKAY GUNDOGAN – German midfielder Ilkay Gündogan is a quality addition to FC Barcelona’s midfield. Gundogan stands out for his game vision, passing accuracy and ability to organize the game from midfield. His arrival brings experience and creativity in distributing the ball.
MC: FRENKIE DE JONG – Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong is a key figure in FC Barcelona’s midfield. De Jong stands out for his elegance with the ball, his ability to recover balls and his ability to move around the entire field. His versatility and quality in the game are essential for the team.
MC: PEDRI – The young Spanish midfielder stands out for his vision of the game, agility in dribbling and ability to create scoring chances. His talent and maturity at his young age make him a key choice in playmaking.
IE: NEYMAR – The possible arrival of the Brazilian winger Neymar would be a tremendous boost for the FC Barcelona attack. Neymar stands out for his unpredictable dribbling, vision of the game and ability to score and assist. His creativity and technical skills would add an exciting new dimension to the team’s attacking front.
DC: LEWANDOWSKI – Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is a constant threat in the opponent’s box. His scoring nose, intelligence in movements and ability to finish plays make him one of the best forwards in the world. The presence of Lewandowski in the rival area would be a guarantee of goals for FC Barcelona.
ED: RAPHINHA – The Brazilian winger Raphinha is an option in the attack of FC Barcelona. Raphinha stands out for his electric dribbling, speed down the wing and his ability to create an imbalance in the rival defense. His contribution in generating goal opportunities would be essential for the team.
Like this it would see the alignment of the FC Barcelona with Neymar (4-3-3)
Goalie: Ter Stegen
defenses: Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Balde
Midfielders: Gundogan, Frenkie De Jong, Pedri
strikers: Raphinha, Lewandowski, Neymar
#alignment #Barcelona #signing #Neymar #finally #official
Leave a Reply