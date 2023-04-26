FC Barcelona travels to Madrid to practically win La Liga. Real Madrid’s setback in Girona and the victory against Atlético de Madrid, added to a victory tonight against Rayo Vallecano, would put them 14 points behind second place. With no other concern than La Liga, Xavi will leave nothing on the bench and we can wait for the eleven gala culé.
BY: MARC-ANDRÉ TER STEGEN – The German goalkeeper is a fundamental piece in the Barcelona team. Ter Stegen has a tough rival in front of him and he will have to demonstrate one more night his great quality.
RHP: JULES KOUNDÉ – The French right-back is one of Barcelona’s latest acquisitions. With his speed, agility and good ability to recover the ball, Koundé has become a key player in the Barça defence. Essential.
CB: RONALD ARAUJO – The Uruguayan central defender has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in Barcelona’s defense. He is the leader of the defense and if he is well, Rayo has little to do.
CB: MARCOS ALONSO – The Spanish left-back is one of Barcelona’s most experienced players. In this Xavi’s Barça he has become a central defender and with the loss of Christensen he will start.
CB: ALEJANDRO BALDE – The Spanish full-back has proven to be one of the great promises of Barcelona, and of the world of football in general. With his speed and his ability to overflow, Balde has been a great help to the Barça defence.
CDM: SERGIO BUSQUETS – The Spanish midfielder is one of Barcelona’s great legends. With his great ability to read the game and his ability to recover balls, Busquets is a major force in the core of the Barça team. Only.
More news about FC Barcelona
MC: FRENKIE DE JONG – The Dutch midfielder is one of Barcelona’s most talented players. It is expected that his creativity and ability will be key to generating scoring opportunities. He returns after almost a month in the dry dock.
MD: PEDRI – After playing half an hour against Atlético de Madrid, this could be the second leg of the canary. Xavi has missed him a lot these months because there is no other player who can provide his vision and quality.
IE: GAVI – The young Spanish midfielder has earned a place in the starting XI of FC Barcelona thanks to his quality and personality. Despite his youth, Gavi shows great maturity on the pitch and his passing quality and ability to read the game are impressive. In addition, his energy and physical deployment bring freshness to the team’s midfield.
MD: RAPHINHA – The Brazilian winger is one of FC Barcelona’s star signings for this season. With his speed, dribbling and ability to break through on the right flank, Raphinha is a very dangerous player in any context of the game. After Lewandowski he is the player with the best goal and assist figures.
OF THE: ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI – The Polish striker is one of the best forwards in the world and is expected to lead Barcelona’s attack against Atlético Madrid. Lewandowski stands out for his ability to finish plays, his physical power and his great ability to generate scoring chances. He has been in the doldrums for a few months, but you can never give him up for lost.
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Koundé, Araújo, Alonso, Balde
Midfielders: Of Jong, Busquets, Pedri
Forward: Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#alignment #Barcelona #League #match #Rayo #Vallecano #Pedri #returns #eleven
Leave a Reply