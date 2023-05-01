FC Barcelona has returned to the path of victory and the 4-0 defeat at the weekend against Betis confirms this. Xavi’s men had doubts for a few weeks, also caused by injuries, but Pedri’s return has been very important for the team. Now they play against Osasuna, and the question is whether Dembélé will start. This is the possible alignment that Xavi will take out at the Camp Nou:
BY- Ter Stegen: The German goalkeeper is a fundamental piece in the Barcelona team. Ter Stegen has a tough rival in front of him and he will have to demonstrate one more night his great quality against an Osasuna that does not wrinkle.
LD-Koundé: With his speed, agility and good ability to recover the ball, Koundé has become a fundamental piece of the Barça defence. Essential.
DFC- Araujo: The Uruguayan player has become the leader of the Blaugrana defence, and no wonder. If he is plugged in, the Betic players will not be able to do much.
DFC-Christensen: FC Barcelona recovers a couple of power stations that have given the best results and it is one of the best news they could receive. He has already played 60 minutes against Betis and seems to be in good shape.
LI- Bucket: This season you have shown what you are capable of and the projection for the future that you have. He has made a hole in the starting eleven of FC Barcelona. With his speed and ability to get to the baseline it will be important.
MC – Busquets: The most veteran of the squad. The captain of FC Barcelona, with his ability to read the game and match rhythm, will once again be present in the starting lineup of the team coached by Xavi Hernández.
MC – Frenkie De Jong: Another of the players to stand out this season for FC Barcelona. After the rumors about the possible departure of the Dutchman from the squad, he has shown everything he has to contribute to the team. He will be the owner again.
MC- Pedro: Returned to the starting lineup against Rayo Vallecano after his injury. He is a fundamental player for the Catalans, who have noticed his absence. With his vision and his quality, I’m sure he will contribute a lot to his people.
ED- dembele: Raphinha has had a great season taking advantage of the absence of the French winger, but Dembele already played half an hour on Saturday and could start against Osasuna.
DC- Lewandowski: The Polish striker is one of the best in the world, and although he is not going through a good moment right now, he is still a fundamental player for FC Barcelona. He scored again and it seems that he is starting to get back in shape.
EI-Gavi: The young Spanish midfielder has earned a place in the starting XI of FC Barcelona thanks to his quality and personality. Despite his youth, Gavi shows great maturity on the pitch and his passing quality and ability to read the game are impressive.
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Balde
Midfielders: Of Jong, Busquets, Pedri
Forward: Dembele, Lewandowski, Gavi
