FC Barcelona has already said goodbye to European competitions, but at the national level, everything is going smoothly. The La Liga leaders with a 7-point lead over Madrid are looking for a place in the semifinals starting on Thursday. Xavi’s men have begun to notice the fatigue of the season and the infirmary is full, so this is the possible alignment of FC Barcelona to play the Copa del Rey classic:
BY: MARC-ANDRÉ TER STEGEN– FC Barcelona have conceded a goal in three of their last four games and tonight any mistake is going to pay dearly. Ter Stegen must return to the reliability that he has shown during the rest of the season.
RHP: JULES KOUNDÉ– He will be the main person in charge of defending Vinicius. The Brazilian is in incredible shape, but Koundé isn’t short of it this season either.
CB: RONALD ARAUJO– The soul of the culé defense. Together with Koundé, he will be the one who has to dry Vini. In addition, he will have Benzema bothering the 90 minutes and it is not an easy task to defend both.
CB: ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN– He has taken over the other central position based on good performances. The ex of Chelsea has had a beginning of season similar to the one of Rudiger but now he already is perfectly adapted.
LI: JORDI ALBA– Balde has not convinced in the tie against Manchester United and Xavi could bet on a little more seniority in the eleven.
CDM: SERGIO BUSQUETS– It is fundamental for the Barcelona scheme that Busquets plays as a starter. Despite the fact that he is at the end of his career, there is no one better to play what he plays.
MC: FRENKIE DE JONG– In summer he had a foot and a half away from Barça, and today his presence in the eleven alongside Busquets is non-negotiable.
MC: KESSIE– He has played quite a few minutes this stretch of the season and with the loss of Pedri he is settling in the eleven.
MC: GAVI– Gavi will be Xavi’s Fede Valverde. In attack he will be more at the ends but then to close in defense he will be a fourth midfielder.
ED: RAPHINHA– He astonished in the first leg of the Europa League, pulling the car alone to leave the tie open, but the second leg was the opposite. Now that neither Lewandowski nor Dembélé are here, the Brazilian has to show why he cost what he cost.
DC: Ferran Torres– Lewandowski’s loss after the last game leaves Barcelona without a center forward. Ferran has once again picked up minutes and has shown that he is in good shape, so he will surely take over from the Pole on Thursday.
How would the formation of FC Barcelona look like: 1-4-4-2
Goalie: Marc Andre ter Stegen
defenses: Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen and Jordi Alba
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Kessié
strikers: Ferran Torres, Robert and Raphinha
