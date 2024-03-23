The long-awaited F League Classic is about to arrive. FC Barcelona Women and Real Madrid Women They will face each other this Sunday, March 24 at 6:00 p.m. in a duel that promises to be exciting.
Barça arrives at the match as the undisputed leader of the competition with 19 wins in 20 games, 89 goals for and only 5 against. The blaugranas, led by Jonatan Giráldez, have dominated League F from start to finish and are the big favorites to win the title.
Real Madrid Femenino, for its part, is in second position with 9 points less than Barça. Alberto Toril's men have had a great season so far, but they have been surpassed by the regularity of the culé team.
Caroline Graham Hansen is being Barça's big star this season with 16 goals and 15 assists in 15 games. The Norwegian is one of the best players in the world and her imbalance will be key for the Blaugranas. Aitana Bonmatí continues to be the cornerstone of the teamproviding control and creativity in the center of the field. Patri Guijarro has become an essential footballer thanks to his defensive work and his ability to reach the rival area.
In the Real Madrid Femenino, the figure of Athenea del Castillo stands out, who has already accumulated 7 goals and 7 assists in 16 league games. The young winger is one of the most talented players on the national scene and her speed and dribbling will be a great danger for the Barça defense. The big surprise of the season has been Moller Hansenthe Danish forward who already has 8 goals. Olga Carmona is also going through a good streak and it will be important in the white defense.
Without a doubt, the F League Classic promises to be a vibrant duel between two teams that are having a great season. Barça is the favorite, but Real Madrid Femenino has shown that it can compete against the best.
The probable lineups for both teams are:
Real Madrid Women: Mass; Kenti Robles, Rocío Gálvez, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona; Teresa Abelleira, Toletti; Athenea del Castillo, Caicedo, Feller; Moller Hansen.
FC Barcelona Women: Cata Coll; Lucy Bronze, Irene Paredes, Engen, Ona Batlle; Aitana Bonmatí, Patri Guijarro, Keira Walsh; Salma, Claudia Pina, Caroline Graham Hansen.
