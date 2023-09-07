After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, defeating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Argentina and Ecuador will face each other on date 1 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers towards the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed will play playoffs. We review the possible lineup of the Tri, which will have a very tough commitment against the current world champion, who will seek to show his entire audience that the level exhibited in the World Cup was no exception.
This is the first call for the Qualifiers by coach Félix Sánchez Bas. One of the most notable absences is that of Piero Hincapié because he is not in the best conditions, but the squad comes to Argentina with the best of the best with Moisés Caicedo, Enner Valencia, Pervis Estupiñan and Kendry Paez as leaders.
Emphasizing their figures, Enner Valencia is one, who arrives with good performances in the 2023 Copa Libertadores with Inter Porto Alegre, while Moisés Caicedo is the other, the new reinforcement of Chelsea in the Premier League.
