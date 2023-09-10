After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Ecuador and Uruguay will face each other on date 2 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers towards the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed will play playoffs.
The Spanish team Felix Sanchez, who arrives after losing against Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina with a great goal from a free kick by Lionel Andrés Messi, the best player in the world, had neither suspensions nor injuries in that match played at the Monumental Stadium, So everything seems to indicate that the coach will repeat the same 11 that started that match, for this clash that will take place at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito.
Marcelo Bielsa, Argentine coach of the Uruguay national team, has praised them: “It is a very brave team, with players who have evidently grown and reached important places. “It is a difficult team to face, it was demonstrated yesterday with Argentina (1-0 defeat of Tri)”said the Fool.
Galindez; Hurtado-Arboleda-Torres-Pacho-Estupiñán; Cifuentes-Gruezo-Caicedo; Silver-Valencia.
It is worth remembering that in the last Qualifiers, La Tri defeated the Charrúa team 4-2, with Moisés Caicedo scoring his first goal wearing the national team shirt. The other goals were scored by Michael Estrada (x2) and Gonzalo Plata.
