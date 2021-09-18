Cruz Azul is experiencing a terrible streak. The team led by Juan Reynoso league four games without knowing the victory in the Grita México 2021 tournament of the MX League (three draws and one loss) and in the middle of the week they were beaten and eliminated from the Concacaf Champions League by Monterrey. The Celestial Machine is flying low in the first half of the championship.
On matchday 9, the cement producers will receive the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro and will have an unbeatable opportunity to add three at the Azteca Stadium. The Machine is currently in the ninth position with 10 points, while the feathered ones are in the 15th position, with six points and only one victory in the season.
After the terrible week that Cruz Azul has had, the match against Querétaro is a good opportunity to regain confidence and obtain a victory. The duel will take place on Sunday, September 19 at 7:00 p.m. at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.
This would be the starting lineup that Juan Reynoso would send against the Gallos Blancos:
Goalkeeper: Sebastián Jurado.
Defense: Julio César Domínguez, Pablo Aguilar, Adrián Aldrete, Juan Escobar.
Media: Yoshimar Yotún, Luis Romo, Guillermo Fernández and Orbelín Pineda.
Forwards: Santiago Giménez and Bryan Angulo.
For this duel, Cruz Azul will not be able to count on Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, who presents physical discomfort. The defense of the cement team will have to improve defensively as it has allowed eight goals in its last five matches in both Liga MX and Concachampions. On the contrary, he has only scored four in favor.
