As incredible as it may seem, Blue Cross stays alive in the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXdue to the defeat he suffered Santos Laguna in hands of Striped in pending duel. However, he needs many other combinations to occur and at the same time defeat Pueblanext Sunday, November 12 at the Aztec stadium.
In any case, La Maquina Celeste already has its head in the next tournament, so much so that there is more talk about possible movements inside. It is mentioned that Victor Manuel Vucetichthe Argentinian Diego Cocca, Ignacio Ambriz and José Manuel de la Torre They have already been ruled out to be the coach to replace Joaquin Morenoleaving the Uruguayan in the lower Guillermo Almada of Pachuca.
Likewise, it is mentioned that the Argentine Emmanuel ‘Tito’ Villa could be the new sports director, while the Colombian Camilo Vargas He sounds strong to be the next signing with the aim of giving security to the goal.
For more news about Liga MX
In the case of La Franja, we are still waiting for the resolution of the TAS about the penalty for improper alignment that took away three points that he had won on the field at Xolos from Tijuanawith which, they would jump from twelfth to eighth place to have greater chances of entering the Play-Inalthough first they are focused on defeating the celestials at all costs in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.
On that matter, Captain Diego de Buen mentioned: “As you well know, they were talking about it, it was the hearing and we are waiting for the situation to be resolved before Friday, which as we have said, was something we won on the court legally. Then comes the penalty from the league and the reality that did surprise us a lot”.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Andrés Gudiño – This could be the last time we see the youth player be under the three posts, as there is strong talk that the team will seek to sign a new goalkeeper.
Defense: Willer Ditta – Although it is certain that the Colombian will continue in the light blue squad because he was a reinforcement that did convince both the board and the fans.
Defense: Juan Escobar – The captain is one of the fans’ favorites and one of the few who remain from the long-awaited team. He will seek to give one last joy to his people in his own house.
Defense: Carlos Salcedo – Some reports put the Titan as one of the possible casualties due to its altercations and controversies, without forgetting its mistakes in the semester, remembering that it arrived at the request of the Brazilian Ricardo Ferretti.
Pivot: Charly Rodríguez – The one trained in the Sultana del Norte is another of the most questioned due to his low level, since he is far from his best form.
Pivot: Erik Lira – The Pan American Games have already concluded and we will possibly be able to see the midfielder return to the starting team after winning the bronze.
Inside right: Rodrigo Huescas – The light blue youth also showed a lot of willingness and desire during the semester, hoping that he can grow even more.
Inside left: Ignacio Rivero – As incredible as it may seem, the board could not renew the Uruguayan, who has constantly worked hard to defend the cement jacket, being another of the remaining favorites of the ninth team.
Right winger: Uriel Antuna – Throughout the entire semester, no one was able to take away the Brujo’s position, who despite sowing a lot of criticism is still one of the most redeemable things in the club.
Left winger: Moisés Vieira – The Argentine could also appear Carlos Rotondibut possibly it will be up to the Brazilian to start.
Forward: Ángel Sepúlveda – Among all the darkness of Cruz Azul, El Cuate was able to shine by arriving as a last-minute reinforcement and making several scores that put him in the fight for the scoring title.
This is what the Cruz Azul lineup would look like (3-4-3):
Goalie: Andrés Gudiño
Defenses: Willer Ditta, Carlos Salcedo, Juan Escobar
Midfielders: Erik Lira, Charly Rodríguez, Rodrigo Huescas, Nacho Rivero
Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Moisés Vieira, Ángel Sepúlveda
Substitutes: Sebastián Jurado, Kevin Castaño, Diber Cambindo, Carlos Rotondi, Alexis Gutiérrez, Jesús Dueñas, Alonso Escoboza, Rafael Guerrero, Carlos Vargas, Amaury Morales
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#alignment #Cruz #Azul #Puebla #J17 #A2023