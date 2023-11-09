Likewise, it is mentioned that the Argentine Emmanuel ‘Tito’ Villa could be the new sports director, while the Colombian Camilo Vargas He sounds strong to be the next signing with the aim of giving security to the goal.

The Smoke begins in Cruz Azul, collecting information from the media and journalists, these are the 4 names of “Possible” coaches for Cruz Azul. – Victor M. Vucetich

– Chepo de la Torre

– Almiron

– Guillermo Almada Would you like any of them?#Blue Cross pic.twitter.com/iKLuViXNXH — Noti Celeste 💙🚂 (@NotiCeleste) November 7, 2023

On that matter, Captain Diego de Buen mentioned: “As you well know, they were talking about it, it was the hearing and we are waiting for the situation to be resolved before Friday, which as we have said, was something we won on the court legally. Then comes the penalty from the league and the reality that did surprise us a lot”.

#FromTheDressing Room | “While waiting for the Court of Sports Arbitration (TAS) to issue the resolution of the appeal filed by Club Puebla against the FMF, there are moments of uncertainty, because if the ruling is favor of ‘The… pic.twitter.com/xjKjlFbayV — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) November 9, 2023

Goalie: Andrés Gudiño

Defenses: Willer Ditta, Carlos Salcedo, Juan Escobar

Midfielders: Erik Lira, Charly Rodríguez, Rodrigo Huescas, Nacho Rivero

Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Moisés Vieira, Ángel Sepúlveda

Substitutes: Sebastián Jurado, Kevin Castaño, Diber Cambindo, Carlos Rotondi, Alexis Gutiérrez, Jesús Dueñas, Alonso Escoboza, Rafael Guerrero, Carlos Vargas, Amaury Morales