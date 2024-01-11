💙 2024 will be very special! 🏟️ Get ready! Tomorrow the pre-sale of the #PaseAzulCL24 All the info: https://t.co/TsW5Kcjpu4 pic.twitter.com/0YhY5UphJx — CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) January 9, 2024

Without Escobarthe captain's badge would pass into the hands of the Uruguayan Ignacio Riveroanother of the leaders and favorites of the fans having been part of the famous 'ninth' in Guard1anes 2021. On the other hand, all the new reinforcements that arrived for this championship could debut, that is, the charrúas Camilo Candido and Gabriel Fernandezas well as the Argentines Gonzalo Piovi and Lorenzo Faravelliwaiting for the Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mierwho is waiting for his transfer and not receiving it Andres Gudiño would come into play.

HEAVENLY! 🚨🚨 According to information from our collaborator @ruubenrod Juan Escobar will continue at Cruz Azul after the conflict that arose with Anselmi. Here the details: https://t.co/mARLRop1cF pic.twitter.com/tfFw4eDslq — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) January 11, 2024

Goalie: Andrés Gudiño

Defenses: Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Nacho Rivero, Camilo Cándido

Midfielders: Erik Lira, Charly Rodríguez, Lorenzo Faravelli

Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Rodrigo Huescas, Gabriel Fernández

Substitutes: Kevin Mier, Rafael Guerrero, Alonso Escoboza, Ángel Sepúlveda, Carlos Rotondi, Cristian Jiménez, Carlos Vargas, Alexis Gutiérrez, Luis Iturbide, Josué Díaz, Alan Zubiri, Luis Jiménez