This Saturday, January 13, Blue Cross returns to action in Liga MX when measured at Pachuca in it Sports City Stadiumfor Matchday 1 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, which will be the debut of the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi in Aztec football.
Unfortunately, for its debut, La Maquina might not have one of its references and captains, the Paraguayan Juan Escobar, since according to what was leaked by various media, he had an argument with the coach for not having been considered as a starter in a preseason clash. This led to Anselmi supposedly asked for his immediate dismissal. However, the Guarani uploaded stories to his Instagram account showing that he remains committed to the club for the semester, so the coin is up in the air.
Without Escobarthe captain's badge would pass into the hands of the Uruguayan Ignacio Riveroanother of the leaders and favorites of the fans having been part of the famous 'ninth' in Guard1anes 2021. On the other hand, all the new reinforcements that arrived for this championship could debut, that is, the charrúas Camilo Candido and Gabriel Fernandezas well as the Argentines Gonzalo Piovi and Lorenzo Faravelliwaiting for the Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mierwho is waiting for his transfer and not receiving it Andres Gudiño would come into play.
Regarding the Tuzos, they continue adding elements and deleting others. The team directed by the Uruguayan Guillermo Almada is close to signing the Paraguayan Joshua Colman of the Mazatlanwhile the Uruguayan would be at the starting gate David TeransIn addition, he made the forward's departure official Illian Hernandezwho despite having first been linked to the Necaxain the end he was transferred with the America.
Goalkeeper: Andrés Gudiño – If the pass Kevin Mier does not arrive before Saturday afternoon, the youth player will have to be the guardian of the goal as he did the previous semester.
Defense: Willer Ditta – The Colombian arrived last semester and left good impressions, so it is expected that he will be even more adapted.
Defense: Gonzalo Piovi – The Argentine arrived as a replacement for Carlos Salcedo, who does not enter into the celestial team's plans. This will be his debut in Mexican football.
Right back: Ignacio Rivero – Until we fully know what happened between Juan Escobar and Martin Anselmiit would be considered that the Uruguayan would take the role thanks to his versatility.
Left back: Camilo Cándido – One of the objectives of the directive was to cover this position with a reinforcement due to the low expectations that were held in mind. Alonso Escoboza and Carlos Vargas.
Pivot: Erik Lira – Who would have no problems continuing to appear in the starting lineup is the university youth player, one of the most regular in the squad.
Midfielder: Charly Rodríguez – Even though there was a lot of talk about his possible departure, the midfielder remains and the one who organizes the game will be sought.
Midfielder: Lorenzo Faravelli – Along with Charly we would see another of the new signings. The midfielder was signed to be the creative one and feed balls to the forwards.
Right winger: Uriel Antuna – Another who will remain in his usual role. He is another of the most regular and despite so much criticism, he usually helps solve problems on offense.
Left winger: Rodrigo Huescas – The youth player can appear in different positions, normally used as a winger, but now he would be in charge of commanding the left attack.
Forward: Gabriel Fernandez – After his good campaign with the Pumas in A2023, the Uruguayan arrives with the mentality of being the benchmark for goals.
This is what Cruz Azul's lineup would look like (4-3-3):
Goalie: Andrés Gudiño
Defenses: Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Nacho Rivero, Camilo Cándido
Midfielders: Erik Lira, Charly Rodríguez, Lorenzo Faravelli
Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Rodrigo Huescas, Gabriel Fernández
Substitutes: Kevin Mier, Rafael Guerrero, Alonso Escoboza, Ángel Sepúlveda, Carlos Rotondi, Cristian Jiménez, Carlos Vargas, Alexis Gutiérrez, Luis Iturbide, Josué Díaz, Alan Zubiri, Luis Jiménez
