The Argentine coach's project Martin Anselmi in front of Blue Cross did not go as expected for Matchday 1 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MX. Despite his return to Sports City Stadiumlong used under the name of 'Blue Stadium'they could not give joy to their fans when they fell 0-1 against the Pachuca with so much of the Venezuelan Salomon Rondon.
This unfortunately led to the fact that just in his first official match with La Maquina, the helmsman was whistled by the celestial followers, as well as the new reinforcement, the Argentine defender. Gonzalo Piovi, who made a mistake in the goal. It is evident that the cement nation is upset with the strategist, since days before the start of the semester he got rid of one of the club's most important references, the Paraguayan captain. Juan Escobarwith whom he had differences, according to different media, because he would be the one sacrificed in the starting lineup.
Despite the use of all its reinforcements since Date 1, the La Noria club was unable to pierce the Tuzos networks, however, it is expected that Anselmi continue betting on the same position until they fit in, which could be seen this Friday, January 19, when they visit Juarez in it Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. In addition to this, there is talk about the possibility of reincorporating Carlos Salcedowho was not part of the plans, but with the departure of Escobar He would be returned to the first team to generate internal competition. Another who already said goodbye this week was Alonso Escobozawho will continue his career with Mazatlan.
Without the Guarani, the Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero He keeps the captain's armband and about it he expressed: “It is a privilege to be the new captain; We kids agree, there are great kids and now it's my turn; “We are here to add where we have to.”.
And on the subject Escobar, Nacho he blurted out: “The teacher was very clear on the subject; He was the one who sought new challenges. Everything takes on a lot of dimension, both the good and the bad; what happened is already. We go day by day. Now we go with Juárez, it is an important game, we are focused on the day to day. I visualize myself with the ten; There is a team to achieve it. You have to be patient; That word in football is screwed, if the result doesn't work. I don't believe in that, I trust in what we are doing. The tournament in which we became champions began with defeat”.
On the other hand, Braves He already announced as a reinforcement to the Costa Rican defender Francisco Calvocoming from Konyaspor of Türkiye, while the goalkeeper Sebastian Juradoformer of Blue Crossspoke about the lack of activity he suffered with the celestials, which led him to lose confidence, although he assured that he left the institution well, which he loves very much and to which he will always be grateful.
“When you have inactivity you don't have 100% confidence, many times the pointing towards the goalkeeper is quite noticeable and many times it may not be your fault, not having the constant on the field of play and then by chance of fate you play and have “a slight mistake everything is magnified, you lose confidence”he declared.
Goalkeeper: Kevin Mier – The Colombian goalkeeper who arrived as reinforcement was able to debut on Date 1 thanks to the fact that his transfer arrived on time. Despite the defeat, the coffee grower had good interventions that prevented more goals.
Defense: Gonzalo Piovi – The Argentine arrived as the coach's trusted man, however, from the first day he failed in a start that led to the goal. He already has the pressure of the fans against him.
Defense: Willer Ditta – Without Carlos Salcedo neither Juan Escobarthe Colombian raises his hand to be his teammate in the center, however, he must also raise his level because the followers are not happy at all.
Right back: Ignacio Rivero – Although he can play different positions, the new captain will be in charge of commanding the attack and defending the right sector.
Left back: Camilo Cándido – He is another of the signings of the semester, however, he started on the bench in J1. However, it is expected that he, now more acclimatized, will take the place of Carlos Vargas.
Pivot: Erik Lira – In the first game, the Puma youth player was the only contender, which could be seen again, since it is expected that they will be more focused on the attack to achieve their first victory.
Midfielder: Charly Rodríguez – The national team would act as a mediator between the defense and the attack, closely accompanying Lira. He is another one who needs to recover his best level again.
Midfielder: Lorenzo Faravelli – The Argentine midfielder also arrived at the hands of the strategist, so he has that extra pressure of being a reference when it comes to orchestrating the attack.
Right winger: Uriel Antuna – It will be difficult to see Brujo, who has been one of the most consistent on the team, outside the starting eleven. His speed and his overflow to the right of him make him a difficult opponent.
Left winger: Carlos Rotondi – Although it was mentioned that he could be the one sacrificed in the starting eleven, in the end the Argentine appeared to attack from the left and we would see him again.
Forward: Gabriel Fernandez – Despite Angel Sepúlveda He finished as the best in attack for the light blue team last semester, the Uruguayan has on his side having stood out with Pumas during A2023.
This is what Cruz Azul's possible lineup would look like (4-1-4-1):
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Camilo Cándido, Nacho Rivero
Midfielders: Erik Lira, Charly Rodríguez, Lorenzo Faravelli
Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rotondi, Gabriel Fernández
Substitutes: Andrés Gudiño, Carlos Salcedo, Carlos Vargas, Ángel Sepúlveda, Mateo Levy, Rodrigo Huescas, Alexis Gutiérrez, Mauro Zaleta, Rafael Guerrero, Luis Iturbide, Amaury Morales
