This unfortunately led to the fact that just in his first official match with La Maquina, the helmsman was whistled by the celestial followers, as well as the new reinforcement, the Argentine defender. Gonzalo Piovi, who made a mistake in the goal. It is evident that the cement nation is upset with the strategist, since days before the start of the semester he got rid of one of the club's most important references, the Paraguayan captain. Juan Escobarwith whom he had differences, according to different media, because he would be the one sacrificed in the starting lineup.

Without the Guarani, the Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero He keeps the captain's armband and about it he expressed: “It is a privilege to be the new captain; We kids agree, there are great kids and now it's my turn; “We are here to add where we have to.”.

And on the subject Escobar, Nacho he blurted out: “The teacher was very clear on the subject; He was the one who sought new challenges. Everything takes on a lot of dimension, both the good and the bad; what happened is already. We go day by day. Now we go with Juárez, it is an important game, we are focused on the day to day. I visualize myself with the ten; There is a team to achieve it. You have to be patient; That word in football is screwed, if the result doesn't work. I don't believe in that, I trust in what we are doing. The tournament in which we became champions began with defeat”.

"Regarding Escobar, the Profe was already very clear, it was he (Juan) who was looking for new challenges, I can only tell you that. Regarding the captaincy, for me it is a privilege, we are all in agreement" 🎙️ Ignacio Rivero on the subject of Juan Escobar

“When you have inactivity you don't have 100% confidence, many times the pointing towards the goalkeeper is quite noticeable and many times it may not be your fault, not having the constant on the field of play and then by chance of fate you play and have “a slight mistake everything is magnified, you lose confidence”he declared.

#Blue Cross "The fact that you don't have regularity and you play and make a slight mistake, everything starts to magnify." Sebastián Jurado talks about his time at Cruz Azul. On Friday he faces La Maquina as Juárez's goalkeeper.

🎙️ "I visualize myself with La Décima, I think about achieving it and there is a team to achieve it" – Ignacio Rivero.

Goalie: Kevin Mier

Defenses: Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Camilo Cándido, Nacho Rivero

Midfielders: Erik Lira, Charly Rodríguez, Lorenzo Faravelli

Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rotondi, Gabriel Fernández

Substitutes: Andrés Gudiño, Carlos Salcedo, Carlos Vargas, Ángel Sepúlveda, Mateo Levy, Rodrigo Huescas, Alexis Gutiérrez, Mauro Zaleta, Rafael Guerrero, Luis Iturbide, Amaury Morales