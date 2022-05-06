Next weekend the games of the repechage of the Clausura Tournament 2022 will begin, where the faces will be seen the Blue Cross Machine and the Necaxa Rays.
The team from La Noria knows that there is no tomorrow, and if they played like in the last two games, those from Aguascalientes would not forgive and would be giving the surprise of reclassification.
This is perfectly known to coach Juan Reynoso, who, in case of losing to the Hidrocálidos, could be packing his bags for a change of scenery in some other international squad.
For now, he would already have defined who would be his starting eleven to face the match. In the goal, the return of the experienced goalkeeper would surprise Jose de Jesus Coronawho after being 7 games out due to injury, would be back for the reclassification game.
In defense, the Peruvian would come out with a line of 5, making use of John Escobar, Julio Dominguez, Paul Aguilar, louis abram Y Adrian Aldrete. In the middle sector of the field would appear Ignatius Rivero, Erick Lira Y Angel Romero.
Already in the upper part, those in charge of scoring the goals would be Ivan Morales Y Uriel Antunamost of the responsibility for the cement annotations would fall on them.
Jesus Corona (P);
Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Julio Domínguez, Luis Abram, Adrián Aldrete;
Erick Lira, Ignacio Rivero, Angel Romero;
Ivan Morales and Uriel Antuna.
It is expected that this is how Máximo Reynoso will send his eleven elements to the field to face the defining game on the field of the Azteca Stadium.
You can enjoy the match on Saturday, May 7 at 5:45 p.m. Likewise, the match will be broadcast through the TUDN signal.
