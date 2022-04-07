It could be said that Cruz Azul has had a good season in the Liga MX Clausura 2022. Despite some setbacks, the team led by Juan Máximo Reynoso is in fourth place in the general table with 20 points. Despite losing the first leg, the Celeste Machine is alive in the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League. Without a doubt, the cementeros have one of the squads with the highest level and the best form in all of Mexican soccer.
For matchday 13 of Liga MX, the Celestes will visit Mazatlán FC in a duel that, by all accounts, seems accessible. The match will take place on Friday, April 8 at the Kraken Stadium at 9:00 p.m. The Sinaloa team is currently in the penultimate position of the general table with eight points in 12 games. The sluggers are only above FC Juárez, bottom of the competition, for better goal difference.
The Celeste Machine has a golden opportunity to add three points in Mazatlan and secure its place among the first four places in the general classification to access the league directly. This would be the lineup that Juan Reynoso would send for Cruz Azul’s duel against the Cañoneros on matchday 13:
Goalkeeper: Jesus Corona
Defense: Julio César Domínguez, Pablo Aguilar, Luis Abram, Alejandro Mayorga.
Midfield: Erick Lira, Rafael Baca, Carlos Rodríguez.
Forward: Cristian Tabó, Iván Morales and Ángel Romero.
It is expected that for the duel against the Sinaloans, the Cruz Azul coach will rotate some players for the second leg against Pumas in Concachampions. The big news would be the return of José de Jesús Corona to the starting lineup after suffering an injury that has kept him off the pitch in recent weeks.
#alignment #Cruz #Azul #face #Mazatlan
