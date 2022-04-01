Next Saturday the Cruz Azul team returns to soccer activity after the break for the FIFA date. The team led by the coach John Reynoso will receive the always complicated visit of the Mexican champion, the Atlas Foxes.
The Peruvian helmsman would already have his possible starting eleven in mind to play the match on the Azteca Stadium field. Under the three sticks I would go with the goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado; who would be protected by defenders Adrian Aldrete, Paul Aguilar, louis abram and Alexander Mayorga.
In the middle sector of the field, the Andean helmsman would use rafael baca, Ignatius Rivero, Carlos Rodriguez and Erick Lira. Already in the upper part, those in charge of scoring the goals would be Santiago Gimenez and Uriel Antunaboth national teams and will have the opportunity to become the starting team due to the departure of ‘Cuco’ Angulo.
Sebastian Jurado (P);
Alejandro Mayorga, Pablo Aguilar, Luis Abram, Adrian Aldrete;
Erick Lira, Rafael Baca, Ignacio Rivero, Carlos Rodríguez;
Santiago Giménez and Uriel Antuna.
It is expected that this is how Juan Reynoso sends his eleven to the field to get the three points. The Machine comes from losing by the minimum difference against the Tuzos del Pachuca and they are currently in sixth position with 17 points.
You can see the game next Saturday, April 2 at 5:00 p.m. through the TUDN signal.
*This match will be covered for 90min.
