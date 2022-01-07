Next Saturday the Cruz Azul Machine team will be making their debut in the 2022 Clausura Tournament against Xolos de Tijuana. Coach Juan Reynoso He would already have his starting eleven for the game, this despite the losses of Pineda, Alvarado, Romo, Yotún, Montoya and the possible departure of Rodríguez, he would make use of the new reinforcements.
In the goal there could be no other than Jose de Jesus Corona. The national goalkeeper is expected to be protected by Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Julio Cesar Domínguez and the newcomer Alejandro mayorga.
Already in the middle sector of the field, it is expected to see the debutants with the cement shirt to the Mexicans Erik Lira Y Carlos Rodriguez, who will be accompanied by ‘Pol’ Fernandez who decided to renew with the team.
Already in the upper part, the Peruvian strategist would make use of Santiago Gimenez, and the new elements Uriel antuna Y Christian Tabó. They could be the ones to start to confront the borderlands.
Jesús Corona (P) (C);
Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Julio Domínguez, Alejandro Mayorga;
Erik Lira, Carlos Rodríguez, Pol Fernández;
Santiago Giménez, Uriel Antuna and Christian Tabó.
You can enjoy the game on Saturday, January 8 at 9:00 p.m., and you can enjoy the coverage through the TUDN signal.
