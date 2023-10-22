He Al Nassr Riyadh, a club in which Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo plays, will play its third match in the group stage of the Asian Champions League, where it shares a zone with Persepolis, Istiqlol Dushanbe and Al Duhail. Precisely, he will face this last rival, so we will review everything you have to know about this confrontation.
The match will take place on October 24, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, more precisely at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium (Riyadh). The times are as follows: 15:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 14:00 in Bolivia and Venezuela and 13:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 12:00 CDMX, 20:00 in Spain.
The team that will be local has achieved four consecutive wins and a draw, and before facing Al Duhail having a perfect score in the competition, it has to finish the match against Damac, in the Saudi Professional League, where it is in fourth place. place with 19 units.
The Qatari team has just beaten Al-Gharafa in the local league, an important victory since its rival is in second place in the table. Al Duhail is fifth, meanwhile, while in the Asian Champions League it has just one point in two games played.
Goalkeeper: Alaqidi
Defenders: Al Ghanam, Lajami, Laporte, Telles
Frills: Al Khaibari, Brozovic; Talisca, Otavio
Fronts: Mané, Ronaldo
With Cristiano Ronaldo once again featured, 90Min predicts that his team will win 2-0, with a double from CR7.
For his part, his rival Al Duhail will surely enlist Ellety; Abdelrahman Fahmi, Bamba, Coutinho, Khaled, Kim Moon-Hwan, Lihadji I, Madibo, Muntari, Musa, Semedo.
