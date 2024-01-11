After a not very long wait, the Liga MX returns next Friday, January 12 with the Clausura 2024 Tournament. The debut of Chivas will take place on Saturday, January 13 when he receives Santos Laguna in it Akron Stadiumwhich will be the first test for the Argentine coach Fernando Gagowho replaced the Serbian Veljko Paunovic on the red and white bench.
More news about Chivas
For the debut of the Flock, Fernando Gago He would be preparing two debuts, based on what was shown during his preseason. The two starters who could experience their first First Division duel would be the goalkeeper Oscar Whalleywho arrived as a reinforcement in A2023 without being able to see minutes, and Mateo Chavezson of the former red and white champion Paulo César 'Tilón' Chávezand who works as a left winger, this given the absences of Cristian Calderon and Alejandro Mayorgawho were discharged.
He will not be present for this duel Alexis Vega, who has not been sold, but remains separated due to indiscipline issues from the previous semester. In addition, Isaac Brizuela He was injured last Monday in training, with the diagnosis of tendinopathy of the common hamstring tendon, with the recovery time subject to evolution. Carlos Cisneros is still in rehabilitation and Ricardo Marin He is still recovering from an injury suffered in the quarterfinals. League.
The Warriors finished their preseason with a victory over Atlas by a score of 2-0, thanks to the Colombian Harold Preciado and Ismael Goveawith the Uruguayan Franco Fagundez providing the assist for the first goal.
The midfielder Aldo Lopez He knows that the team was left behind in the previous campaign, so they are focused on revenge for what happened, recognizing that they are in good shape physically, to arrive in good shape for the duel against the rojiblancos.
Likewise, the Chihuahuan announced that they will look for tactical issues according to the rival in turn, since since the coaching staff remains the same they do not have details to correct, but they are already prepared to visit a strong team.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Oscar Whalley – The Apertura 2023 reinforcement remained in Mexican soccer to have the opportunity to fight for the position and through Gago he would finally have his opportunity to debut.
Defense: Gilberto Sepúlveda – It seems that Tiba will continue to be given continuity to be the center back. It is hoped that a higher level can be found.
Defense: Chiquete Orozco – Although he could be used as a left back so that Antonio Briseno be the central defender, apparently he would team up with El Tiba to give minutes to someone else as a winger.
Right back: Alan Mozo – The university youth player could be immovable in his band because his competition remains Jesus Sanchezwho was aiming to leave the club.
Left back: Mateo Chávez – The son of Tilón would have his chance to debut on the top circuit. Great things have been said about the defender after what he achieved in the lower categories.
Pivot: Rubén González – Since the last tournament it was shown that the team cannot do without the Bear, who has the job of recovery, something that the rest greatly need.
Midfielder: Fernando Beltrán – There was concern that El Nene would not be available for the start, but after having had him in trouble, he is shaping up to start with the captain's badge.
Midfielder: Víctor Guzmán – After being eliminated in the final part of the last championship by Paunovic, El Pocho could start again to lead from the midfield.
Far right: Roberto Alvarado – It would be a lie not to admit that El Piojo has been the best footballer of the Guadalajara club on offense. He will have to shoulder the team once again.
Left winger: Yael Padilla – With the injury of the Cone Brizuela and the separation of Alexis Vegathe youth player would once again have his chance to appear on the left to prove his worth.
Forward: José Juan Macías – The return of the youth squad generates excitement in the Chiva-brothers, hoping that he will return to his best level and be the benchmark for goals.
This is what Chivas' possible lineup (4-3-3) would look like:
Goalie: Oscar Whalley
Defenses: 'Tiba' Sepúlveda, Chiquete Orozco, Mateo Chávez, Alan Mozo
Midfielder: 'Oso' González, Fernando Beltrán, 'Pocho' Guzmán
Forwards: Yael Padilla, 'Piojo' Alvarado, JJ Macías
Substitutes: José Castillo, Erick Gutiérrez, Raúl Rangel, 'Chapo' Sánchez, Leo Sepúlveda, 'Pollo' Briseño, Ronaldo Cisneros, Raúl Martínez, Juan Brigido, Armando González
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#alignment #Chivas #Santos #Laguna #Clausura
Leave a Reply