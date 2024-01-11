👊 This Saturday we return to action at the @AKRONStadium! 🔥 🎟️ Get your combo tickets for our first two home games 👉 https://t.co/OmoCpzsbuz 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/q9PMQeCP9i — CHIVAS (@Chivas) January 10, 2024

He will not be present for this duel Alexis Vega, who has not been sold, but remains separated due to indiscipline issues from the previous semester. In addition, Isaac Brizuela He was injured last Monday in training, with the diagnosis of tendinopathy of the common hamstring tendon, with the recovery time subject to evolution. Carlos Cisneros is still in rehabilitation and Ricardo Marin He is still recovering from an injury suffered in the quarterfinals. League.

Minimum 2 weeks out for Isaac Brizuela due to the injury he has. He will miss the games against Santos and Tigres; and we'll see from there. pic.twitter.com/QFjDGQyZnW — VILLA VILLA 🐐 (@OmarVV9) January 9, 2024

The midfielder Aldo Lopez He knows that the team was left behind in the previous campaign, so they are focused on revenge for what happened, recognizing that they are in good shape physically, to arrive in good shape for the duel against the rojiblancos.

Likewise, the Chihuahuan announced that they will look for tactical issues according to the rival in turn, since since the coaching staff remains the same they do not have details to correct, but they are already prepared to visit a strong team.

Goalie: Oscar Whalley

Defenses: 'Tiba' Sepúlveda, Chiquete Orozco, Mateo Chávez, Alan Mozo

Midfielder: 'Oso' González, Fernando Beltrán, 'Pocho' Guzmán

Forwards: Yael Padilla, 'Piojo' Alvarado, JJ Macías

Substitutes: José Castillo, Erick Gutiérrez, Raúl Rangel, 'Chapo' Sánchez, Leo Sepúlveda, 'Pollo' Briseño, Ronaldo Cisneros, Raúl Martínez, Juan Brigido, Armando González