We are getting closer to the League of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. For next Tuesday, October 31, Chivas visit to Queretaro in it Corregidora Stadium for Matchday 15, with the aim of continuing to add points to reach a direct place in the quarterfinals.
After the separation due to indiscipline of Alexis Vega and Cristian CalderonGuadalajara has added good results, however, Fernando Beltran He assured that the absence of his teammates hit hard in the locker room, so much so that he asked for their return for the rest of the semester.
“The truth is that in this sense, as a group, it was complicated. They are very important companions within the team, within the group. The locker room per day did not feel the same, it is reality. Because they are players who contribute a lot off the field. In the end they are great footballers on the pitch, but off the pitch I think they contribute much more than on the pitch and that is what hurt us the most.”declared El Nene.
On the other hand, it seems that the possibility of the playoffs has escaped Gallos Blancos, since last Friday they were beaten 3-0 by Mazatlan, remaining on step 14 in the classification with 15 units. After a penalty missed by the Brazilian Camilo Sanvezzoas well as incredible failures, the Queretarians were beaten by not having three of their key pieces, the Colombian Jose Zuniga, Jaime Gomez and Raul Sandoval. The Argentine helmsman Mauro Gerk He is playing his last cards in the semester.
Goalkeeper: Miguel Jiménez – When he had finally lost ownership with his partner Raul Rangelthe latter was injured, so El Wacho is firm under the three posts.
Defense: Gilberto Sepúlveda – Tiba remains a fixed central defender under the Serbian coach’s scheme Veljko Paunovic. However, if he sees another yellow card he will end up suspended.
Defense: Antonio Briseño – The Chicken is in the same condition, another preventive cardboard would put it out. The reality is that the defender has greatly raised his level.
Left back: Alejandro Mayorga – With the separation of Chicote Calderon and the injury of Jesus Chiquetethe Duranguense is shaping up to continue in the eleven.
Right back: Alan Mozo – The defender is one of the most productive in the semester as he is consistent when sending crosses into the area.
Pivot: Rubén González – Although Erick Gutierrez He has already recovered, the coach realized that he does not have any other footballer who has the conditions of the Bear.
Midfielder: Fernando Beltrán – While asking for mercy for his estranged teammates, he must also be one hundred percent committed to his performances on the pitch.
Midfielder: Víctor Guzmán – El Pocho recently returned to the starting eleven and although he has not been consistent in his performances, he is still expected to return to the level of the previous tournament.
Left winger: Isaác Brizuela – After having been forgotten for a while, The Bunny has been fulfilling in his role, making people forget Alexis Vega. The definition continues to fail.
Far right: Roberto Alvarado – If there is someone who cannot be missing from the scheme, it is El Piojo. Throughout the semester he has been the best red-and-white player by assisting, scoring and sacrificing himself in defensive tasks.
Forward: Ricardo Marín – Although he was missing a goal, in the last games he has done it, but despite being a ‘9’ he does not forget that he can enable other teammates better positioned in the area.
This is what Chivas’ possible lineup (4-3-3) would look like:
Goalie: ‘Wacho’ Jiménez
Defenses: ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Alan Mozo, Alejandro Mayorga
Midfielders: ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, Fernando Beltrán, ‘Oso’ González
Forwards: ‘Cone’ Brizuela, ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, Ricardo Marín
Substitutes: Ronaldo Cisneros, Erick Gutiérrez, Yael Padilla, Hiram Mier, Alan Torres, Óscar Whalley, Pável Pérez, Jesús Sánchez, Daniel Ríos, Zahid Muñoz
