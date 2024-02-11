Club Deportivo Guadalajara will face forge in the second leg of the round of 32 of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 with a two-goal advantage after winning the first leg in Canada 1-3, so any victory or defeat that does not exceed a two-goal disadvantage will give them a ticket to the next round.
It is likely that with the advantage and being at home, Fernando Gago repeat the same lineup from the second leg to rest your starting players in Liga MX or at least make few changes.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the red and white team against the Canadians who will need a victory by two goals to send the game to a penalty shootout.
Q: Oscar Whalley – The goalkeeper will surely play his second official match with the Guadalajara team, it seems that he will be the starter in the Concacaf tournament.
LH: Jesús Sánchez – He 'Chapito'is being the revulsive of Alan Mozo and that is why it is likely that he will be the starter again in the return game.
DFC: José Castillo – He was a starter in the first leg, so it is very likely that he will repeat, since the starting centre-backs must be dosed.
DFC: Antonio Briseño – He 'Chicken'has assumed ownership after the injury of Gilberto Sepulveda So maybe he will be a starter again or maybe he will be a bench since he is coming from three games in a row starting all 90 minutes.
DFC: Leonardo Sepúlveda – The youth player was sent off on Matchday 6 against Bravos so he will not be required for Matchday 7, which is why it is almost certain that he will start in the middle of the week to give the team a rest. Jesus Orozco.
LI: Mateo Chávez – He is an immovable starter of the coaching staff and since they do not have a natural replacement, they usually replace him in the complementary part so as not to overload him.
MD: Alan Torres – He is one of the change players who receives minutes as a starter when it is necessary to give a rest to an element like Eric Gutierrez.
MC: Fernando Beltrán – The midfield leader cannot be missing, he is likely to start and perhaps come out in the second half if the game is under control.
MI: Fernando González – He 'Bear'has lost ownership with Gagobut it is still a good boost for the midfield.
DC: Cade Cowell – In the first leg he scored a double and it is clear that the coach really likes him, he could very well be a starter again and play as far as the game allows so as not to overload him.
DC: Ricardo Marín – The player returned from his injury and did so at a good time, since José Juan Macías and Javier Hernandez They are out of circulation, so he has the opportunity to show himself to the coaching staff, after his absence the first weeks of the year.
