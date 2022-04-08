Next Saturday the Chivas del Guadalajara team will be getting into the always complicated field of Nemesio Díez, to measure strength against the Red Devils of Toluca. This is one of the most complicated games for the rojiblancos ahead of their remaining matches in the tournament.
Coach Marcelo Michel Leano He is motivated by the confidence that the Guadalajara directors have given him, so he will look for the three points of ‘Hell’ at all costs. Likewise, the helmsman would already have his starting eleven ready to face the match.
At the door I would reach for Miguel Jimenez, who has taken over ownership and it seems that it will continue like this for the next games. In defense they are expected to go to the field Antonio Briseno and Hiram Wedwhile on the sides would appear Isaac Brizuela Y Michael Ponce;
In the middle sector of the Leaño field, he would send Jesus Angle, Fernando Beltran, Sergio Flores and the young man Sebastian Perez Bouquet. Already in the upper part, those in charge of scoring the goals would be Robert Alvarado Y Alexis Vega.
Miguel Jimenez (P);
Isaac Brizuela (C), Hiram Mier, Antonio Briseño, Miguel Ponce;
Jesús Angulo, Fernando Beltrán, Sergio Flores, Sebastián Pérez;
Roberto Alvarado and Alexis Vega.
It is expected to be this way Michel Leano go out to face Toluca, a team that is usually difficult for them. In case of a defeat for the Sacred Flock, they would be closer to being left out of the aspirations of qualifying directly for the Big Party. Until now, Chivas He is in 14th place with 13 points.
You can enjoy the game next Saturday, April 9, at 7:00 p.m., through the TUDN signal.
*This match will be covered for 90min
