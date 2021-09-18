This Saturday, September 18, Chivas receives Pachuca in the Akron Stadium, in a duel corresponding to Day 9 of the 2021 Grita Mexico Tournament, of the MX League, where Guadalajara will seek to weigh their home to return to the path of victory, after equalizing without annotations against Pumas on Date 8.
Victor Manuel Vucetich He still does not convince the fans, but it seems that his process will continue for the remainder of the championship, in addition, very few changes are expected in his line-up thinking about the duel against the Tuzos, since he used the best weapons he has, to exception of Alexis vega who is still injured.
Everything is practically tied up so that Raúl Gudiño start defending the three posts of Guadalajara, counting on the protection of Antonio Briseño and Luis Olivas in the center, who did not receive a goal last date, in addition the wings would be occupied by Alejandro Mayorga placeholder image and Jesus Sanchez, for which he would repeat his famous line of four.
Upon learning of the problems for which Fernando Beltran It did not enter the call for the clash against National University, as well as the null confidence of Vucetich, it is expected that the midfield will form it again Jesus Molina and Alan Torres, the latter, who has received the total trust of Vucetich since he arrived at the institution, above Sergio Flores.
For the bands they would play Isaác Brizuela, that the previous duel had good assists that failed to end in a goal, and Uriel antuna, while in the center and behind the center forward, Jesus Godinez, we would see Ricardo Angulo, since since the arrival of the Olympic medalists Carlos Cisneros lost ownership and Angel Zaldívar is still injured.
Although Hiram Wed was the leader of the rear for a long time, he has been returning from an injury and is going little by little, while Gilberto Sepulveda lost ground after his absence with the Mexican team, so El Pollo and Olivas are the men of confidence at the moment to be the rojiblanca center-back.
Cristian Calderon still quite far from the level it once showed in Necaxa, Cesar Huerta he still can’t win that spot as a center forward and finally, Oribe Peralta It is still not being considered to add minutes and it seems very difficult that this is his opportunity, so Vucetich will probably repeat his eleven of Date 8.
The probable eleven of Chivas against Pachuca: Raúl Gudiño; Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Luis Olivas, Jesús ‘Chapo’ Sánchez, Alejandro Mayorga; Jesús Molina, Alan Torres; Ricardo ‘Canelo’ Angulo, Isaác ‘Conejito’ Brizuela, Uriel Antuna; Jesus Godínez.
