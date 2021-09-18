Everything is practically tied up so that Raúl Gudiño start defending the three posts of Guadalajara, counting on the protection of Antonio Briseño and Luis Olivas in the center, who did not receive a goal last date, in addition the wings would be occupied by Alejandro Mayorga placeholder image and Jesus Sanchez, for which he would repeat his famous line of four.

? With 7 games as a starter in the Apertura 2021, Luis Olivas will seek to continue with him #PowerMexican in the red and white behind ??? pic.twitter.com/uW8WuxtsmZ – CHIVAS (@Chivas) September 18, 2021

For the bands they would play Isaác Brizuela, that the previous duel had good assists that failed to end in a goal, and Uriel antuna, while in the center and behind the center forward, Jesus Godinez, we would see Ricardo Angulo, since since the arrival of the Olympic medalists Carlos Cisneros lost ownership and Angel Zaldívar is still injured.

They speak to them ‘Chivahermanos’! Canelo Angle declared that they break the madr * in Chivas https://t.co/rspBOc4bBr pic.twitter.com/RxiMRaKJBy – HalfTime (@mediottime) September 18, 2021

Cristian Calderon still quite far from the level it once showed in Necaxa, Cesar Huerta he still can’t win that spot as a center forward and finally, Oribe Peralta It is still not being considered to add minutes and it seems very difficult that this is his opportunity, so Vucetich will probably repeat his eleven of Date 8.

⚽️ Last practice before tomorrow’s match vs. Pachuca ?? pic.twitter.com/QoYU8wmeCr – CHIVAS (@Chivas) September 17, 2021

