This weekend the Club Deportivo Guadalajara will receive the Tuzos de Pachuca at the Akron Stadium in the corresponding day 6 of the Apertura 2022 tournament, the confrontation will be this Saturday, July 30 at 9:05 p.m.
The Sacred Flock will seek to add their first three points of the contest, since in this tournament they have not known what it is to win and have a balance of one defeat and four draws (three consecutively) and are in the fourteenth position of the overall table.
For its part, the team from Hidalgo comes from three games without a victory, since in their last three games they have achieved two draws and one defeat that place them in position six in the general classification.
The youth midfielder and one of the diamonds in the rough of the rojiblanco team, Sebastian Perez Bouquetscored his first goal with the Flock jersey against Gallos Blancos and was enthusiastic about debuting with the team he loves.
Miguel Jimenez He excelled in Guadalajara’s goal by stopping eight shots to prevent his team from falling by a landslide and thus maintain the tie on the scoreboard.
“Santi perhaps has not had the best participation with the team, we are looking with him to find the goal, that reference in attack, we continue fighting, looking for options, today we are looking in many ways, I will not lower my guard, I will continue fighting to resolve this situation “
– Richard Chain.
Chivas Lineup (3-4-2-1) | Miguel Jimenez; Gilberto Sepúlveda, Luis Olivas Gilberto Orozco; Alan Mozo, Fernando González, Fernando Bentrán, Cristian Calderón; Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, Alexis Vega and José González.
