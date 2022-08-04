Club Deportivo Guadalajara will open the activity of matchday 7 of the Apertura 2022 tournament when it goes to the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ to face Mazatlán FC this Friday, August 5 at 9:05 p.m.
Both teams will seek to achieve their first victory of the contest, since the Sacred Flock accumulates five draws and one defeat, while the purple team has only three units, product of three draws.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The rojiblanco team continues with wet gunpowder and cannot score, in addition, in the league they have five draws, four of them consecutively, so victory simply does not come for those led by Richard Chain.
The rojiblanco team had a commitment against Los Angeles Galaxy on the Leagues Cup Showcase this Wednesday and fell 2-0, but they did so with substitute players, because just 48 hours later they would face day 7 of the 2022 Opening.
During the commitment of the Sacred Flock before Los Angeles Galaxyvia TUDN information was uncovered about the alleged interest of the Guadalajara board for the services of the 20-year-old multifunctional offensive midfielder, Efrain Alvarez.
This to reinforce the template of Richard Chain this same Apertura 2022, despite the fact that more than seven dates have already gone by and thus prop up the team in the second half of the tournament and the final phase if necessary.
Chivas Lineup (5-3-2) | Miguel Jimenez; Alan Mozo, Luis Olivas Gilberto Sepúlveda. Jesus Orozco, Carlos Cisneros; Sergio Pérez Bouquet, Fernando González, Fernando Beltrán; Roberto Alvarado and Alexis Vega.
#alignment #Chivas #face #Mazatlan #day
Leave a Reply