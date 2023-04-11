Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League in one of the most anticipated duels of the tournament. Both teams have very complete and competitive squads, so the choice of the starting line-up will be key to the development of the match. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has top-quality players at his disposal across all lines, making picking a starter a no-brainer. In this article, we will analyze Chelsea’s possible line-up to face Real Madrid and the players that could be decisive in the match.
BY: KEPA ARRIZABALAGA – The Spanish goalkeeper seems to have regained the confidence he lacked in past seasons and has been a key player in Chelsea’s goal this season. With great ability to make the cut and good reflexes, Kepa is emerging as the one chosen to protect the goal of the London team in the duel against Real Madrid.
RHP: REECE JAMES – The young English right-back has shown a great physical display and an impressive defensive level so far this season. Furthermore, he is a very versatile player who can occupy different positions in the defensive line and in the midfield. Without a doubt, his presence on the field will be key to stopping Real Madrid’s attackers.
CB: WESLEY FOANA – The French defender has been one of the revelations of the season in the Premier League. At just 20 years old, he became a key player in Leicester City’s defense and his presence in the center of Chelsea’s defense could be decisive in stopping Real Madrid’s forwards.
CB: KALIDOU KOULIBALY – The experienced Senegalese defender is one of the best in the world in his position and his move to Chelsea in the summer transfer window would be a great acquisition for the London club. His defensive forcefulness and his ability to get the ball out make him a very complete player and he could be a great option to be part of the starting lineup in the game against Real Madrid.
LI: MARC CUCURELLA – A great physical deployment and a great ability to reach the rival area, Cucurella could be a key piece in Lampard’s scheme to face Real Madrid.
MC: MATEO KOVACIC – The Croatian midfielder has been one of Chelsea’s most consistent players this season. His ability to win the ball back and his ability to distribute it efficiently make him a critical player in Lampard’s scheme. Undoubtedly, his presence in midfield will be key to containing Real Madrid’s play.
MC: ENZO FERNANDEZ – The young French midfielder has shown a high level in recent Chelsea matches and could be a great option to be part of the starting XI against Real Madrid. With great technique and vision of the game, Enzo Fernández could be in charge of connecting the midfield with the striker and creating scoring chances.
MC: N’GOLO KANTÉ – The French midfielder is one of the best in the world in his position and his presence in Chelsea’s midfield is essential for the team. His ability to recover the ball and his ability to drive it make him a very complete player and could be key to stopping Real Madrid’s midfielders.
ED: RAHEEM STERLING – With great speed and ability to unbalance, Sterling could be in charge of leading the attack of the London team on that questionable right-handed flank.
IE: JOAO FELIX – The young Portuguese striker is one of the most promising talents in European football. His ability to dribble and his great vision of the game make him a very dangerous player in the attacking zone. If Lampard decides to field Félix in the match against Real Madrid, he will undoubtedly be a player to watch closely.
FROM: AUBAMEYANG – The Gabonese striker has had an uneven season at Chelsea, but his quality as a goalscorer is undeniable. With great finishing ability and great speed, Aubameyang could be a great option to lead Chelsea’s attack in the game against Real Madrid.
Goalie: Kepa
defenses: James, Koulibaly, Fofana and Cucurella
Midfielders: Enzo Fernández, Kanté and Kovacic
strikers: Joao Felix, Aubameyang and Sterling
