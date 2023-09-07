PROBLEM SOLVED! Through their social networks 🌐, the Brazilian National Team 🇧🇷 reported that Vinícius Júnior ⚡ has been ruled out for the matches against Bolivia 🇧🇴 and Peru 🇵🇪 for the South American qualifiers 😱. In his replacement, Raphinha 🔥 will be present. pic.twitter.com/Ppblnqx2Z3 – GOLPERU (@GOLPERUoficial) August 30, 2023

Fernando Diniz, interim technical director of the “Canarinha” until the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti in mid-2024, will have his debut but it will be far from being the idea since he will not be able to include Vinicius Jr. and Neymar Jr. in the eleven, two of the great cracks that this team has, the world’s top winner with five titles.