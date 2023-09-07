After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, defeating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Brazil and Bolivia will face each other on date 1 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers towards the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed will play playoffs. We review the possible XI of the Verdeamarelha.
A somewhat renewed Brazil is expected after what it meant to have reached not so decisive instances in the last World Cup, where they fell against Croatia in the quarterfinals. Now without Tité and with Fernando Diniz as interim coach, he will receive the “Green” at the Jornalista Edgar Augusto Proença State Stadium.
Fernando Diniz, interim technical director of the “Canarinha” until the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti in mid-2024, will have his debut but it will be far from being the idea since he will not be able to include Vinicius Jr. and Neymar Jr. in the eleven, two of the great cracks that this team has, the world’s top winner with five titles.
Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Renan Lodi; Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Raphael Veiga; Rodyigo, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli.
His rival, Bolivia, has Gustavo Costas as DT and is expected to line up these 11: Carlos Lampe; Jairo Quinteros, Adrian Jusino, Marcelo Suarez; Diego Medina, Gabriel Villamil, Luciano Ursino, Víctor Ábrego, Miguel Terceros; Jaime Arrascaita, Marcelo Martins Moreno.
