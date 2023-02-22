FC Barcelona will face Manchester United in a great football match.
It seems quite improbable that this confrontation will take place again next year in the current competition in which both are involved. They are two teams whose projection is to compete next season for the UEFA Champions League.
Xavi Hernández will not be able to count on some of his big stars: Pedri, Gavi and Dembélé. Players like Sergi Roberto, Raphinha or Ferran Torres are expected to replace them.
This is the possible alignment of FC Barcelona for the European duel on Thursday:
BY: MARC-ANDRÉ TER STEGEN– The German goalkeeper is being the best player in the entire Spanish league. At this point he has only conceded seven goals.
RHP: JULES KOUNDÉ– The side that Barcelona had been needing for years. He is a player who fulfills both on the lane and located in the rear axis.
CB: RONALD ARAUJO– The Uruguayan is today one of the best central defenders on the planet. For many he is being the great defender of the campaign.
CB: ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN– the big surprise of the season. He arrived with a low profile given his price (zero euros from Chelsea). Neither the Dane wanted to renew nor did Chelsea do too much to keep it. In Barcelona he is emerging as a world top defender.
LI: ALEJANDRO BALDE– candidate to take the next Goldenboy. He has managed to keep the valued position of Jordi Alba.
CDM: SERGIO BUSQUETS– It will be his first game after the injury he suffered three weeks ago against Sevilla. At first he seemed more serious.
MC: FRENKIE DE JONG– In the summer he had a foot and a half away from Barça, and today he is one of the most important players on the team. He will start from home.
MC: SERGI ROBERTO– In 90min we bet on the ownership of Sergi Roberto to replace the injured Pedri. Good minutes against Cádiz at the weekend. He scored a goal.
ED: RAPHINHA– He is managing to make the Catalans forget about Ousmane Dembélé’s injury. The carioca is adding good figures.
EI: FERRAN TORRES– He was the best Barça player over the weekend. Xavi will reward him with ownership on the left side. We’ll see how it goes back to Manchester.
DC: ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI– At the point of attack of Barça we find excellence. The Pole needs half a meter to send it to save.
Goalie: Marc Andre ter Stegen
defenses: Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen and Alejandro Balde
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto and Frenkie de Jong
strikers: Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha
