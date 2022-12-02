The Argentine team beat Poland 2-0 with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julián Álvarez, for the third date of Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and qualified first for the round of 16 of the competition, where the faces before Australia.
The team led by Graham Arnold finished second in a Group D in which everyone considered Denmark classified, accompanying France, and now they will seek to continue making history when they face one of the top candidates to lift this World Cup.
Goalkeeper: Mat Ryan – He is the captain of the team. He is 30 years old, measures 1 meter 84 and saves in Copenhagen in Denmark.
Right side: Milos Degenek – 28 years old and an important height at 1.87, he can play both as a defender and as a midfielder. He plays for Columbus Crew.
Central: Harry Souttar – The Stoke City defender is one of those who will try to neutralize Lionel Andrés Messi. He is 24 years old… and he is 1.98!
Central: Kye Rowles – He’s also 24, so the Australian center back duo will be young, standing at 1.87. His team is Hearts.
Left side: Aziz Behich – More experienced, he is 31 years old and plays for Dundee United.
right midfielder: Mathew Leckie – Made the goal of the qualification: he received in three quarters of the field with the Danes back. He rocked to one side, to the other and defined with his left foot. He is one of the leaders of the team.
midfielder: Jackson Irvine – Midfielder 28 years tall, almost 1.90 m. He plays for St Pauli and seeks to accompany Aaron Mooy, especially in the relay.
midfielder: Aaron Mooy – Australia’s best footed player. The team clearly doesn’t have much associated play and bets more on the pitch, but when it’s their turn to intervene, they hit the mark.
left steering wheel: Craig Goodwin – He can play as a midfielder but has also played as a striker. He plays for Adelaide United in his country, and he is 30 years old.
Forward: Riley McGree – Young man of 24 years and 1.78 m. He plays for Middlesbrough in England, where he usually starts.
Forward: Mitchell Duke – 31 years old and 1.86 meters tall, he will seek to complicate life for the central defenders of the Argentine team, who already have experience in the matter.
The possible formation that we will see on court (4-3-3)
With sacrifice as a standard and betting on a counterattack or a set piece, Australia stops with a 4-3-3 that actually becomes more defensive depending on the rival (it becomes 4-5-1). We will see how the Socceroos can combat their counterpart from Argentina, with Lionel Messi and company.
