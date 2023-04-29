Game with a lot at stake for both teams but for different fights. Atlético de Madrid is close to reaching the second position in the standings, they are two points behind Real Madrid, they need a puncture from the whites and get the three points, while their rival, the team from Valladolid, is in full fight for relegation in what is being the most expensive relegation in recent years, they are with 35 points, four of the red places in the standings and with three teams on their heels.
Today we will bring you the possible lineup that Cholo Simeone uses to face this league match against Real Valladolid at the Cívitas Metropolitano
BY-Grbic: With the absence of Oblak, Grbic will have to repeat himself in goal, just as he did against Mallorca the previous day.
CAD- Nahuel Molina: Nahuel Molina is expected to be part of the starting eleven. With his ability to spread out on the field and be important in transition, his presence is invaluable to the team.
DFC- Giménez: His great ability to lead the defensive line and his experience in important matches make him an essential player for the tactical scheme
DFC-Witsel: This is not the first time we have seen the Belgian midfielder occupying the role of center back, in fact, every time he plays it is the general trend. With defense losses, Witsel will start against Real Valladolid.
DFC- Beautiful: Since Reinildo’s injury, he has made his place in the starting eleven and it seems that it will be difficult to move him from there. He is giving a good performance.
CAI- Carrasco: His ability to make offensive transitions down his flank and his ability to unbalance the game are qualities that the coach values highly. One of the players with the highest quality in the squad.
MC – De Paul: The star signing of Atlético de Madrid two seasons ago has shown to be a high-quality player. In addition, his great physical display and his commitment to the team make him a very valuable player in midfield.
MC-Koke: The Atlético de Madrid captain is a player who has the full confidence of Cholo Simeone and whenever he is available he will start. He is the team leader.
MC-Lemar: To close the line of midfielders we find this French player who, with the absences that the team has, will enter the starting eleven again. We’ll see if Lemar is capable of convincing Simeone that he deserves a starting position.
DC-Griezmann: The total genius of Atlético de Madrid is the Frenchman Antoine Griezmann. If he is physically available, he will most certainly play, and he is being a key player in the rojiblanca season.
DC – Morata: Accompanying the Frenchman, as usual, we will see Morata, who also with the injury in Memphis ensures his place in the starting eleven.
Goalie: Grbic
Defenses: Molina, Hermoso, Gimenez, Witsel, Carrasco
Midfielders: Lemar, Koke, DePaul
strikers: Griezmann, Morata
