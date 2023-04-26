Atlético de Madrid will have to receive a visit from Mallorca to play matchday 31 of LaLiga. After Real Madrid lost their match against Girona, now Cholo Simeone’s men will have the opportunity to close the gap with their neighbors to be only two points behind second place.
Below we leave you the possible alignment that Cholo Simoene can use for this match against the Balearic team.
BY- Oblak: The Slovenian goalkeeper should always start even if he is not at his best. He can save the team from a lot of trouble at any time. Atlético concedes less and less.
DFC- Giménez: His great ability to lead the defensive line and his experience in important matches make him an essential player for the tactical scheme
DFC-Witsel: This is not the first time we have seen the Belgian midfielder occupying the role of center back, in fact, every time he plays it is the general trend. With the casualties in defense, Witsel will start against Mallorca.
DFC- Beautiful: Since Reinildo’s injury, he has made his place in the starting eleven and it seems that it will be difficult to move him from there. He is giving a good performance.
CAD- Nahuel Molina: Nahuel Molina is expected to be part of the starting eleven. With his ability to spread out on the field and be important in transition, his presence is invaluable to the team.
MC- Saul: He is not usually a regular but with the injuries to Koke and Marcos Llorente, everything indicates that he will be the starter in the midfield line for the match against Mallorca.
MC – De Paul: The star signing of Atlético de Madrid two seasons ago has shown to be a player of great quality. In addition, his great physical display and his commitment to the team make him a very valuable player in midfield.
MC – Lemar: To close the line of midfielders we find this French player who, with the absence of the team, will enter the starting eleven again.
CAI- Carrasco: His ability to make offensive transitions down his flank and his ability to unbalance the game are qualities that the coach values highly. One of the players with the highest quality in the squad.
DC – Griezmann: The total genius of Atlético de Madrid is the French Antoine Griezmann. If he is physically available, he will most certainly play.
DC – Morata: Accompanying the Frenchman, as usual, we will see Morata, who also with the injury in Memphis ensures his place in the starting eleven
Goalie: Jan Oblak
Defenses: Molina, Hermoso, Gimenez, Witsel, Carrasco
Midfielders: Saul, Koke, DePaul
strikers: Griezmann, Morata
