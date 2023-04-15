Atlético de Madrid is preparing to face an important game this Sunday in its race for second place. They will face Almería at the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano and Diego Simeone has to make important decisions regarding the line-up. We analyze the players who could be part of the starting eleven.
BY: JAN OBLAK – The Slovenian goalkeeper is one of the best in the world in his position. His presence in the goal is essential for the defensive security of the team. Oblak stands out for his size, his excellent positioning and his feline reflexes that allow him to take impossible balls and keep a clean sheet.
RH: NAHUEL MOLINA – The Argentinian right-back has become one of the team’s defensive pillars in his first season at the club. Molina stands out for his speed, his ability to overflow and his good performance in defensive tasks. His presence on the right side is essential for the team’s defensive solidity.
DFC: JOSE MARIA GIMENEZ – The Uruguayan central defender is one of the defensive pillars of the team and his presence in the back is essential. He will start from the start with total security.
CB: AXEL WITSEL – The Belgian midfielder is one of the most experienced players in the Atlético de Madrid squad and is a key player in the midfield. Great physique and enormous ability to recover balls, in addition to his good judgment when leaving the ball.
DFC: BEAUTIFUL MARIO – The Spanish defender has proven to be a reliable player in the red and white defense. Hermoso is essential for his good reading of the game, his ability to anticipate plays and his good performance in the passing game. He is one of the best defensemen in the league in terms of fitness.
LI: YANNICK CARRASCO – The Belgian left-back is a versatile player with a long history, capable of performing in different positions on the field. El Cholo will use him as a left winger
MC: MARCOS LLORENTE – Llorente stands out for his great physical display, his ability to recover balls in dangerous areas of the field and his vision of the game.
MC: KOKE RESURRECTION – The team captain is a key player in the midfield, thanks to his great technical quality, vision of the game and his good touch on the ball. Koke is in charge of keeping the pace of the game and directing the ball. Great start to 2023.
MC: RODRIGO DE PAUL – The star signing of Atlético de Madrid two seasons ago has shown to be a player of great quality. In addition, his great physical display and his commitment to the team make him a very valuable player in midfield.
DC: ALVARO MORATA – A very complete striker, capable of creating space for his teammates and effectively finishing goal plays. One of the greats always criticized. He was being a substitute, but the Memphis injury opens the doors for him
DC: ANTOINE GRIEZMANN – His strengths are his dribbling skills, his vision of the game and his ability to finish goal plays. In addition, his experience in major competitions and his commitment to the team make him a very important player in the Atlético de Madrid attack.
Goalie: Oblak
defenses: Molina, Carrasco, Gimenez, Witsel and Hermoso
Midfielders: Koke, De Paul and Llorente
strikers: Morata and Griezmann
