The duel between Atlético de Madrid and Athletic Club de Bilbao in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey has reached an unmatched intensity after the first match at the Metropolitano. A solitary goal by Alex Berenguer from the penalty spot gave the Basque team the advantage, putting the red and white team in check. Now, both teams are preparing for the return leg with the conviction of sealing their place in the long-awaited final. With the title in sight, the tension is palpable in the atmosphere, turning this confrontation into a true football battle. Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, Real Sociedad and Mallorca fight for a place in the big event.
In the mattress squad, the undisputed figure is Antoine Griezmann, whose scoring ability and ability to assist have been fundamental this season. With 18 goals and 7 assists in 36 games, the Frenchman emerges as the leader of the attack. Next to him, Samuel Lino has proven to be a perfect complement, providing his speed and imbalance. The midfield has players of the stature of Koke and Rodrigo de Paul, who have been pillars in the creation and recovery of the game.
The possible alignment of Atlético de Madrid
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Marcos Llorente, Savic, Mario Hermoso, Witsel, Lino
Midfielders: Koke, De Paul, Pablo Barrios
Forwards: Griezmann and Correa
For its part, Athletic Club, under the direction of Ernesto Valverde, has had an outstanding season. Although they are coming off a defeat against Betis in the league, players like Dani Vivian and Aitor Paredes have shone in defense, offering solidity and security. In the center of the field, Sancet has been a tireless driving force, providing balance and sacrifice. Up front, the Williams brothers, with their speed and scoring ability, together with Gorka Guruzeta (11 goals), the team's top scorer, represent a constant threat to any rival defense.
The possible alignment of Athletic Bilbao
Goalie: Aguirrezabala
Defenses: De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Yuri
Midfielders: Prados, Sancet, Galarreta
Forwards: Iñaki, Nico and Guruzeta
