The Argentine team had its debut in the Under 23 Olympic Pre-Olympic on Sunday, January 21 against Paraguayin the stadium Misael Delgado Sports Centerand equalized agonizingly thanks to the 1 to 1 converted in an agonizing way by Luciano Gondoualthough he exhibited a weak performance that once again put the technical director in doubt Javier Mascherano.
Then he had to measure himself with Peruwho arrived as the only leader in the Zone B after their victory on the first day against Chili by 1 to 0, and the result in this match was 0-2 in favor of the pupils of the little bossafter a well converted penalty by Thiago Almada at minute 53, as well as the same amount of Luciano Gondou at 87'.
Thanks to this, Argentina climbed to the top of the Zone B with four units, the same as Paraguay, although the difference of +2 puts the Argentines ahead. In this way, the aspirations of The Albiceleste to be in Olympic Games, which classifies the two best CONMEBOL teams. We review the possible training before Chilinext rival, on Tuesday, January 30 for date 4.
Masche's team, as we noted, has just beaten Peru 2-0, with goals from the world champion Almada from a penalty and Luciano Gondou, who came on from the substitutes' bench and scored again. This would allow the AAAJ man to earn a starting position for this match, also taking into account that the “9” Santiago Castro traveled to Argentina to sign a contract with his new club, Bologna of Italy, and although he will later return to Venezuela there will be to see if it will arrive in optimal conditions.
The rest would be the same protagonists who took the field from the beginning in both games, since the coach decided to repeat the team.
Goalkeeper: Brey
Defenders: García, Di Césare, Valentini, Boat
Frills: Medina, Sforza, Fernández
Fronts: Solari, Castro or Gondou and Almada.
