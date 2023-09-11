After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
In that line, Bolivia and Argentina They will face each other on date 2 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs.
The Argentine team has just won by the minimum against Ecuador, at home and thanks to the goal from a free kick by Lionel Messi, while the Bolivians arrive after suffering a heavy defeat of 5 to 1, against Brazil. Next, we will review the possible XI that Lionel Scaloni will propose at the height of La Paz, 3625 meters above sea level.
The presence since the beginning of the “Flea” is in doubt, since the best player on the planet carries with it wear and tear suffered by the tight schedule he has been having with Inter Miami, in the United States.
Ángel Di María would enter for Nicolás González in the left sector of the attack, but the former AAAJ would keep his place if Lionel leaves.
Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes or Exequiel Palacios, Alexis Mac Allister; Ángel Di María or Lionel Messi, Di María or Nicolás González and Lautaro Martínez or Julián Álvarez. DT: Lionel Scaloni.
