With 30 points, the America marches as leader of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXhoping to arrive in great shape for the League achieving more victories. It will be next Wednesday, November 1, when the azulcrema club visits the Atlético San Luis in it Alfonso Lastras Stadium.
Those from Coapa have already achieved their classification to the League, with which, they added their twelfth consecutive time entering the final phase, without forgetting that they are the best offense so far with more than 30 scores. Since Apertura 2017, the capital’s residents have never missed the Fiesta Grande, reaching two finals, A2018 and A2019, winning the title in one against Blue Crosswhile on the other occasion they failed against Striped.
More news about the MX league
Finally, the Brazilian’s team André Jardine They have not fallen since Date 3 when they lost to the PueblaAfter that, they beat eight rivals and tied three.
On the other hand, the Tuneros remain in the fight for League direct, so the Brazilian Gustavo Leal He expressed that his focus is on the final stretch of the competition, with the aim of securing a place in the fight for the title.
“We are fully focused on achieving our goals before the season ends. We work towards that end. This championship is very challenging, but we work hard every day with that goal in mind. However, we must take firm steps: first, qualify among the top six and from there, fight for the title”he declared.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagón – Against Santos Lagunathe goalkeeper ate one of the goals, however, that is not enough for him to lose the title because there is full confidence in his quality.
Defense: Ramón Juárez – Since he was given the starting position on an emergent basis due to the absence of other defenders, the youth player showed that he did not mind being a starter and his performances speak for him.
Defense: Igor Lichnovsky – The Chilean experienced a similar situation to Juárez, arriving as a last-minute reinforcement and making his debut in the National Classic due to the injuries of his teammates. Since then, he has more than earned his position.
Left back: Luis Fuentes – Although there are many rumors about the club’s search for a left back, that should motivate the Puma youth player to show that his seniority does not weigh him down.
Right back: Kevin Álvarez – The national team was treated for physical problems against Rayados, but now it would be one hundred percent.
Pivot: Jonathan Dos Santos – From one moment to the next, the youngest of the Dos Santos appeared in the starting eleven with an optimal level, leaving the Paraguayan on the bench Richard Sanchez.
Pivot: Álvaro Fidalgo – The Spaniard continues to be one of the key men of the azulcrema team. His offensive qualities make him one of the orchestrators.
Midfielder: Julián Quiñones – With the return of the starting ‘9’, the Colombian has been placed behind, as a kind of midfielder. He was absent against Monterrey due to injury, but he would return with everything.
Right winger: Leo Suárez – Without as many spotlights as other of his teammates, the Argentine has also had good performances.
Left winger: Jonathan Rodríguez – His card as a luxury reinforcement for a few semesters makes the Uruguayan an important piece in the attack, since he has great overflow and ball control.
Forward: Henry Martin – La Bomba seems to have returned to his optimal level, since as soon as he returned he managed to assist and score. Despite being a ‘9’, she knows how to move well within the area and adapt to the rest.
This is what América’s possible alignment would look like (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: Luis Malagón
Defenses: Ramón Juárez, Igor Lichnovsky, Kevin Álvarez, Luis Fuentes
Midfielders: Álvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan Dos Santos, Julián Quiñones
Forwards: Jonathan Rodríguez, Leo Suárez, Henry Martín
Substitutes: Salvador Reyes, Sebastián Cáceres, Richard Sánchez, Brian Rodríguez, Alejandro Zendejas, Óscar Jiménez, Israel Reyes, Santiago Naveda, Patricio Salas, Miguel Layún
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#alignment #América #San #Luis #J15 #A2023