Club América will face the New England Revolution this Tuesday, April 2 at the Gillette Stadium in a match corresponding to the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup.
The Eagles are one of the favorite teams to win this year's edition, however, they will first have to account for the MLS table. Below we tell you what the azulcremas starting lineup would be for this commitment:
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagón – The Águilas goalkeeper has had a great season. His good performances have led to a debate about whether he should be the starter for the Mexican team instead of Guillermo Ochoa.
Right back: Israel Reyes – Reyes has worked very well in Jardine's scheme as a winger. He is not a player who goes up much on the attack, or with such clarity, but he helps make the defense more solid.
Central defense: Sebastián Cáceres – Against Atlético de San Luis, América rested some players. For this duel against New England Revolution, the azulcremas will field the best they have. Cáceres would start in the middle of the week.
Central defender: Igor Lichnovsky – The Chilean defender landed on the right foot in Coapa and has become a fundamental piece of América. He would be a starter in the Concachampions. He received a rest after playing on the FIFA Date.
Left back: Cristian Calderón – 'Chicote' is turning out to be a very good signing for América. The former Chivas player has performed very well on the field and is gradually winning over the American fans with his performances.
Central midfielder: Jonathan dos Santos – The Mexican midfielder is having a second wind in his career since the arrival of André Jardine. Jona helps give balance to the team, recovers, but also helps in creating plays.
Central midfielder: Álvaro Fidalgo – Fidalgo has understood very well with Jonathan dos Santos. The Spanish midfielder is in charge of circulating the ball and connecting the middle of the field with the front. He is in very good shape.
Offensive midfielder: Diego Valdés – The Chilean magician is the best in his position in the entire Liga MX. Valdés positions himself very well behind the forwards, he usually associates well with them and he also has a great punch with which he surprises more than one.
Far right: Alejandro Zendejas – The Mexican-American forward did not play against San Luis to be rested to play in the Concahampions. Zendejas is one of Jardine's favorites and remains ahead of Dilrosun in the internal competition.
Left winger: Julián Quiñones – The Mexican/Colombian forward has given results since his arrival in Coapa. He gets along very well with Henry Martín. He can go down the wing and also get more into the center. One of America's best hires in years.
Center forward: Henry Martín – This is not being Martín's best season on a personal level. The Águilas forward has been harshly criticized for being a starter for the Mexican team. He must raise his level at the end of the season.
